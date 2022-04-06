Salary is a non-issue: Zambian President works for free

The President of Zambia, Hakainde Hichilema, often described as one of Zambia’s richest businessmen with reported net worth is nearly $390 million, today announced that he has not received any salary payments since becoming the country’s head of state in August.

Before becoming the president of Zambia, Hichilema, who made his fortune through farming and cattle rearing, spoke out against salary increases for the president and government ministers.

“This is an insult to the common Zambian that is struggling to buy food. I’d rather give the people the money than to raise my pay,” Hakainde Hichilema tweeted last year.

While confirming that he has worked for free ever since assuming the office, Hichilema claimed that he had “not paid attention” to his salary because he was focused on how to “better the lives of the people.”

National media previously quoted the country’s Finance Ministry as saying that Hichilema has not been receiving pay since he became the head of state in August after winning the presidential election.