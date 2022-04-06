New US Survey to Better Understand the Hidden Toll of Insomnia

The Alliance for Sleep today announced eye-opening results from its landmark survey, Wake Up America: The Night & Day Impact of Insomnia, conducted online by The Harris Poll. This U.S. survey, the largest of its kind, was created under the direction of the nation’s foremost sleep experts, supported by Idorsia Pharmaceuticals U.S., to bring to life the complexities of insomnia and highlight changes needed to improve the ability of patients and healthcare providers to address this prevalent sleep/wake disorder.

The Wake Up America survey reveals that trouble sleeping and insomnia have a massive impact on a variety of aspects across people’s lives – during both the day and night. More than half of people with trouble sleeping (PWTS) feel frustrated and 70% report that they are desperate to find a solution which helps them get quality sleep and fully function the next day. This desperation is underscored by people with trouble sleeping cumulatively spending approximately $7.125 billion1 annually on products or sleep aids (excluding mattresses) in an effort to improve their sleep, such as blackout curtains, white noise machines, and eye masks. Collectively, these findings point to a clear need for change in how Americans are managing sleeplessness.

Sleep is overwhelmingly seen as the third pillar of health, alongside diet and exercise (98% of primary care physicians (PCPs) and 91% of PWTS). Yet despite acknowledging the importance of sleep, just 66% of PCPs report frequently asking about sleep during routine visits and only 27% of PWTS report that their doctors ask about their sleep during every visit. Additionally, more than half (57%) of PWTS who have not been diagnosed with insomnia have not spoken about their trouble sleeping with their doctor. This disconnect not only illustrates the current ‘insomnia conversation gap,’ but also underscores the need for further education and more support to those struggling with insomnia.

“Despite seeing first-hand the toll of insomnia with our patients, these findings were still startling in that they highlight the extent of the problem on all aspects of people’s lives. But what is perhaps most shocking is the disconnect between the lengths people are willing to go to fix their sleep issues and the lack of conversation happening in doctors’ offices,” said Ruth Benca, MD, PhD, co-chair of The Alliance for Sleep. “We hope these survey results will spark a true wake up call for Americans, both patients and healthcare providers, demonstrating things need to change if we are to shore up sleep as the third pillar of health.”

The survey documents important knowledge gaps and the presence of stigma when it comes to sleep and treating sleep issues. Nearly three-quarters (74%) of PWTS believe they are very or somewhat knowledgeable about sleep and insomnia. Yet this confidence is, in fact, misplaced. Approximately two-thirds of PWTS believe common sleep myths including: “Your body can get used to functioning on less sleep” and “Naps make up for loss of sleep during the night” (63% and 61% falsely believe or are not sure about each, respectively). Furthermore, two-thirds (66%) of those who take or have taken prescription sleep medication believe there is a stigma associated with prescription sleep medication.

“Asking people and healthcare providers to open up about a basic human need – sleep – revealed an overwhelming need for education. Based on these findings, we are expanding and intensifying our commitment to education, supporting the prioritization of sleep and the recognition of insomnia as a medical condition that, when left unmanaged, can have devastating effects on a person’s overall health and wellbeing,” said Patricia Torr, President and General Manager of Idorsia U.S.

Additional findings from the Wake Up America survey further reinforce the need for education, increased awareness and change in key areas:

• Dramatic negative daytime effects across work and relationships:

o 29% report struggles at work

o 27% report financial struggles

o 19% report end of a relationship with friends/family

o 13% report end of a romantic relationship

o 10% report ever experiencing job loss

• Enormous impact on work productivity:

o Employed PWTS estimate they lose eight hours of work a week, on average

o That turns into 416 hours lost each year per employee in the U.S.

o In total, an estimated 6.5 billion hours total of lost work across the U.S. due trouble sleeping.

Recognizing the array of needs for education and communication support, as well as the opportunity to drive change, The Alliance for Sleep is developing a roadmap to support patients and healthcare providers in addressing insomnia.