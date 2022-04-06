New Solution to Cognitive Health and Brain Function

b:Rare Health, Inc. and Brain Frequency LLC announced today that the companies have a new partnership to provide patients with b:Rare Health Cognitive powered by Brain Frequency™, a revolutionary new brain therapy that utilizes pulsed magnetic energy to safely restore areas of the brain to their proper frequency.

b:Rare Health is responsible for expanding and building out a network of sponsored clinics where patients can access the new therapy. b:Rare will utilize its proprietary technology platform to deliver Brain Frequency™ as part of the company’s focus on cognitive, physical, and sexual health experiences for adults.

Jerry Breen, CEO of b:Rare Health: “Our partnership with Brain Frequency LLC highlights b:Rare Health’s commitment to deliver our customers the very best solutions to their needs as adults. b:Rare Cognitive powered by Brain Frequency™) brings safe & effective brain wellness treatments to patients as part of the evolution and improvement of the proven TMS therapy.”

The program, to be known as, b:Rare Cognitive powered by Brain Frequency™ is a new product line in b:Rare Health’s cognitive health program. The Brain Frequency™ is a ground-breaking therapeutic approach to treating multiple negative neurological and cognitive issues. Brain Frequency™ has developed a evolutionary software that does two things: First, using EEG data, it analyzes brain waves for optimal cognitive function and identifies various possible neurological imbalances. Second, based upon this progress report, it presents the provider with a recommended treatment plan using the Brain Frequency™ System. With over a 85% efficacy rate, this innovative, pain-free approach can relieve many negative neurological symptoms by adjusting the brain’s electrical patterns and improving cognitive function.