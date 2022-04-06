World of Hyatt: 100 new all-inclusive resorts red alert for Marriott and Sandals

100 new all-inclusive resorts! The World of Hyatt has been active to respond to its competitors such as the Marriott Bonvoy or Sandals Resorts in an aggressive move to become the largest resort group of luxury all-inclusive resorts. This was announced in August of last year when Hyatt bought the Apple Leisure Group (ALG) for $2.7 billion in cash during the height of the pandemic.
Today, members of the “World of Hyatt” reward program were informed that the world just expanded for World of Hyatt members. The Chicago-headquartered hotel group is about to add 100+ all-inclusive resorts to its portfolio.
Obviously, this will make other market leaders, including the largest hotel group in the world, US-based Marriott Bonvoy, and the often undisputed leader of luxury all-inclusive resorts Sandals Resorts, watch this situation carefully. Marriott is based in Washington DC.
In June 2021, when Marriott entered the Caribbean all-inclusive market by opening 19 new resorts, the Jamaica-based market leader Sandals Resort wasn’t worried.
Sandals actually predicted in an interview with Skift that more hospitality giants were likely to explore and act on the market for franchise deals. Sandals understood that there is a much unbranded supply to ignore, and Hyatt was the other giant acting on it.
Hyatt, therefore, had a big announcement today for its World of Hyatt reward members: “Our world of all-inclusive travel is expanding with new and beautiful destinations and amazing experiences, endless entertainment, and carefree activities. With these additions, our portfolio will include 26 brands and over 1,100 hotels, including new destinations like Cancun, Acapulco, Curaçao, the Canary Islands, Menorca, and St. Martin. Experience these luxury brands while enjoying the rewards you’ve come to expect from World of Hyatt.”
The expansion started on April 4 with Hyatt adding 6 all-inclusive resorts in Cancun, Mexico (existing resorts are in boldface type).
- Zoëtry Wellness & Spa Resorts
- Zoëtry Paraiso de la Bonita Riviera Maya
- Secrets Resorts & Spas
- Secrets Playa Mujeres Golf & Spa Resort
- Secrets The Vine Cancun
- Dreams Resorts & Spas
- Dreams Natura Resort & Spa
- Dreams Playa Mujeres Golf & Spa Resort
- Dreams Sapphire Resort & Spa
On May 9 Hyatt plans to add an additional 52 resorts in the Americas (existing resorts are in boldface type). They are:
- Zoëtry Wellness & Spa Resorts
- Zoëtry Agua Punta Cana
- Zoëtry Casa del Mar Los Cabos
- Zoëtry Curaçao Resort & Spa
- Zoëtry Montego Bay Jamaica
- Zoëtry Villa Rolandi Isla Mujeres
- Secrets Resorts & Spas
- Secrets Akumal Riviera Maya
- Secrets Aura Cozumel
- Secrets Bahia Mita Surf & Spa Resort
- Secrets Cap Cana Resort & Spa
- Secrets Huatulco Resort & Spa
- Secrets Maroma Beach Riviera Cancun
- Secrets Moxché Playa del Carmen
- Secrets Papagayo Costa Rica
- Secrets Puerto Los Cabos Golf & Spa Resort
- Secrets Riviera Cancun Resort & Spa
- Secrets Royal Beach Punta Cana
- Secrets St. James Montego Bay
- Secrets St. Martin Resort & Spa
- Secrets Vallarta Bay Puerto Vallarta
- Secrets Wild Orchid Montego Bay
- Breathless Resorts & Spas
- Breathless Cabo San Lucas Resort & Spa
- Breathless Cancun Soul Resort & Spa
- Breathless Montego Bay Resort & Spa
- Breathless Punta Cana Resort & Spa
- Breathless Riviera Cancun Resort & Spa
- Dreams Resorts & Spas
- Dreams Acapulco Resort & Spa
- Dreams Aventuras Riviera Maya
- Dreams Bahia Mita Surf & Spa Resort
- Dreams Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino
- Dreams Dominicus La Romana
- Dreams Huatulco Resort & Spa
- Dreams Jade Resort & Spa
- Dreams Las Mareas Costa Rica
- Dreams Los Cabos Suites Golf Resort & Spa
- Dreams Macao Beach Punta Cana
- Dreams Onyx Resort & Spa
- Dreams Palm Beach Punta Cana
- Dreams Playa Bonita Panama
- Dreams Punta Cana Resort & Spa
- Dreams Riviera Cancun Resort & Spa
- Dreams Royal Beach Punta Cana
- Dreams Sands Cancun Resort & Spa
- Dreams Tulum Resort & Spa
- Dreams Vallarta Bay Resort & Spa
- Dreams Villamagna Nuevo Vallarta
- Dreams Vista Cancun Golf & Spa Resort
- Sunscape Resorts & Spas
- Sunscape Akumal Beach Resort & Spa
- Sunscape Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino
- Sunscape Dorado Pacifico Ixtapa
- Sunscape Puerto Plata Dominican Republic
- Sunscape Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa
- Sunscape Sabor Cozumel
More is to follow in Spain.
|7 BRANDS
|CANCUN – APRIL 4
|AMERICAS – MAY 9
|EUROPE – COMING SOON
|Zoëtry Wellness Spa & Resorts
|1 Resort
|5 Resorts
|Coming Soon
|Secrets Resorts & Spas
|2 Resorts
|15 Resorts
|Coming Soon
|Breathless Resorts & Spas
|—
|5 Resorts
|—
|Dreams Resorts & Spas
|3 Resorts
|21 Resorts
|Coming Soon
|Vivid Hotels & Resorts(Coming Soon)
|—
|—
|—
|Alua Hotels & Resorts
|—
|—
|Coming Soon
|Sunscape Resorts & Spas
|—
|6 Resorts
|—