World of Hyatt: 100 new all-inclusive resorts red alert for Marriott and Sandals

100 new all-inclusive resorts! The World of Hyatt has been active to respond to its competitors such as the Marriott Bonvoy or Sandals Resorts in an aggressive move to become the largest resort group of luxury all-inclusive resorts. This was announced in August of last year when Hyatt bought the Apple Leisure Group (ALG) for $2.7 billion in cash during the height of the pandemic.

Today, members of the “World of Hyatt” reward program were informed that the world just expanded for World of Hyatt members. The Chicago-headquartered hotel group is about to add 100+ all-inclusive resorts to its portfolio.

Obviously, this will make other market leaders, including the largest hotel group in the world, US-based Marriott Bonvoy, and the often undisputed leader of luxury all-inclusive resorts Sandals Resorts, watch this situation carefully. Marriott is based in Washington DC.

In June 2021, when Marriott entered the Caribbean all-inclusive market by opening 19 new resorts, the Jamaica-based market leader Sandals Resort wasn’t worried.

Sandals actually predicted in an interview with Skift that more hospitality giants were likely to explore and act on the market for franchise deals. Sandals understood that there is a much unbranded supply to ignore, and Hyatt was the other giant acting on it.

Hyatt, therefore, had a big announcement today for its World of Hyatt reward members: “Our world of all-inclusive travel is expanding with new and beautiful destinations and amazing experiences, endless entertainment, and carefree activities. With these additions, our portfolio will include 26 brands and over 1,100 hotels, including new destinations like Cancun, Acapulco, Curaçao, the Canary Islands, Menorca, and St. Martin. Experience these luxury brands while enjoying the rewards you’ve come to expect from World of Hyatt.”

The expansion started on April 4 with Hyatt adding 6 all-inclusive resorts in Cancun, Mexico (existing resorts are in boldface type).

Zoëtry Wellness & Spa Resorts

Zoëtry Paraiso de la Bonita Riviera Maya

Secrets Resorts & Spas

Secrets Playa Mujeres Golf & Spa Resort

Secrets The Vine Cancun

Dreams Resorts & Spas

Dreams Natura Resort & Spa

Dreams Playa Mujeres Golf & Spa Resort

Dreams Sapphire Resort & Spa

On May 9 Hyatt plans to add an additional 52 resorts in the Americas (existing resorts are in boldface type). They are:

Zoëtry Wellness & Spa Resorts

Zoëtry Agua Punta Cana

Zoëtry Casa del Mar Los Cabos

Zoëtry Curaçao Resort & Spa

Zoëtry Montego Bay Jamaica

Zoëtry Villa Rolandi Isla Mujeres

Secrets Resorts & Spas

Secrets Akumal Riviera Maya

Secrets Aura Cozumel

Secrets Bahia Mita Surf & Spa Resort

Secrets Cap Cana Resort & Spa

Secrets Huatulco Resort & Spa

Secrets Maroma Beach Riviera Cancun

Secrets Moxché Playa del Carmen

Secrets Papagayo Costa Rica

Secrets Puerto Los Cabos Golf & Spa Resort

Secrets Riviera Cancun Resort & Spa

Secrets Royal Beach Punta Cana

Secrets St. James Montego Bay

Secrets St. Martin Resort & Spa

Secrets Vallarta Bay Puerto Vallarta

Secrets Wild Orchid Montego Bay

Breathless Resorts & Spas

Breathless Cabo San Lucas Resort & Spa

Breathless Cancun Soul Resort & Spa

Breathless Montego Bay Resort & Spa

Breathless Punta Cana Resort & Spa

Breathless Riviera Cancun Resort & Spa

Dreams Resorts & Spas

Dreams Acapulco Resort & Spa

Dreams Aventuras Riviera Maya

Dreams Bahia Mita Surf & Spa Resort

Dreams Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino

Dreams Dominicus La Romana

Dreams Huatulco Resort & Spa

Dreams Jade Resort & Spa

Dreams Las Mareas Costa Rica

Dreams Los Cabos Suites Golf Resort & Spa

Dreams Macao Beach Punta Cana

Dreams Onyx Resort & Spa

Dreams Palm Beach Punta Cana

Dreams Playa Bonita Panama

Dreams Punta Cana Resort & Spa

Dreams Riviera Cancun Resort & Spa

Dreams Royal Beach Punta Cana

Dreams Sands Cancun Resort & Spa

Dreams Tulum Resort & Spa

Dreams Vallarta Bay Resort & Spa

Dreams Villamagna Nuevo Vallarta

Dreams Vista Cancun Golf & Spa Resort

Sunscape Resorts & Spas

Sunscape Akumal Beach Resort & Spa

Sunscape Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino

Sunscape Dorado Pacifico Ixtapa

Sunscape Puerto Plata Dominican Republic

Sunscape Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa

Sunscape Sabor Cozumel

More is to follow in Spain.