Minister Bartlett’s presentation on the State of Jamaica Tourism

Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism the Hon. Edmund Bartlett released his report on the State of Tourism for his Caribbean Island Nation.

This is the transcript of his sectoral debate presentation to the Jamaica House of Representatives:

Madam Speaker ( MARISA COLLEEN DALRYMPLE PHILIBERT, MP ), it is a pleasure and a distinct privilege to address this honorable House on this my 33rdoccasion, to report to this country, which I adore, on the performance of my ministry, the Ministry of Tourism, during the last year and to outline our plans for the coming fiscal year.

Madam Speaker, I do not take this responsibility lightly or for granted. I accept it with humility as I continue to serve the Jamaican people. The year that passed was not easy but, with God on our side, we have been on the right track – recovering stronger and sustainably. As a result, it would be remiss of me to proceed without thanking the Almighty, who is the source of all blessings. I would not be here if it were not for his strength and guidance.

I also commend our Prime Minister, the Most Honourable Andrew Holness, for his strong leadership during these incredibly challenging times. I thank him for the confidence he has placed in me to lead a ministry that is vital to the survival and growth of this country, as well as the added responsibility of being the Leader of Government Business. I am grateful for his continued faith in me to serve alongside my colleagues in the Cabinet.

I also want to express my gratitude to you, Madam Speaker, the Clerk, and the hardworking staff of this honorable House for the vital role you play in guiding the activities of our country’s legislature.

I express my gratitude to my fellow ministers, their staff, and government agencies; particularly those whose work has a direct impact on the tourism industry. Even if we see things from various viewpoints, we all work together in the best interest of Jamaica.

I must acknowledge Senator Janice Allen, Opposition Spokesperson on Tourism, for her contribution to the development of the tourism product. Collaboration and the sharing of ideas is indeed the best way forward as we continue to transform the sector to improve the lives of our citizens.

I would like to thank my Permanent Secretary, Ms. Jennifer Griffith, who has been very integral to the success of our sector. She has led my super ministry diligently and with grace. I also want to thank the hardworking teams in the Ministry and its public bodies for their dynamism and ingenuity, including the chairs, board members, and executive directors.

I also wish to acknowledge our partners and stakeholders for their contribution to the recovery of our very lucrative and essential tourism sector. I especially want to thank the President of the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA), Mr. Clifton Reader, and his executive, for the cooperation and support that they have provided over the last year. I recognize and thank my personal employees in Kingston and St. James for their contribution and assistance, which have been invaluable.

To the people of East-Central St. James who have given me the privilege of being here, I value your confidence, love, and support throughout the years. I promise to continue to serve you with sincerity and commitment.

The incredible work we have been able to do this fiscal year would not have been possible without the assistance of my workers at all levels throughout the constituency, and I applaud their energy and commitment.

In my constituency, we officially handed over the rehabilitated community health center in Barrett Town in February, which now serves 9,000 residents in the community and surrounding areas of St. James. The $43.8 million upgrade project was carried out with the help of our partners at the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) and under the European Union (EU)-funded Poverty Reduction Programme (PRP).

In my constituency, education is also a top priority. Over the previous year and a half, the constituency’s scholarship fund has given $15 million to deserving students in the area. This year, we gave over $2 million in grants to 35 secondary and university students during the East Central St. James Education Trust’s scholarship awards ceremony.

Additionally, over 160 computers were given to 13 primary and secondary schools in St. James last year, allowing children to participate in online learning. The 138 tablets and 25 personal computers were donated by the Atlanta-Montego Bay Sister Cities Committee and the Victoria House Foundation, in collaboration with the Adelphi Community Development Council.

Thank you again to my team and our partners who have made these projects a possibility. We have done incredible work, transforming the lives of our people. I want to express my gratitude, especially to Ed’s Tulips, for all that you do daily to improve the lives of people within our beloved constituency of East Central St. James.

Last, and by no means least, I thank my immediate family, who have been a source of motivation and support. My dear wife of 48 years, Carmen, my son, and my grandchildren have stuck by me through thick and thin, and I am glad that we continue to enjoy happiness, togetherness, and good health.

PRESENTATION FLOW

Madam Speaker, my presentation today will be done in two parts. Firstly, I will focus on the state of the industry, then I will move into the policies, plans, and activities that are being undertaken to continue recovering stronger and sustainably from the COVID-19 pandemic.

STATE OF THE INDUSTRY

Global Perspective

Madam Speaker, I am happy to share that the global tourism industry has been reporting figures that indicate that we are well on the road to recovery from the impact of the pandemic, which undoubtedly was one of the worst economic and social crises of our lifetime. Governments across the world faced tough choices on how to balance livelihoods and lives, which required unprecedented action and global collaboration.

According to the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), global tourism experienced a 4 percent upturn in 2021, compared to 2020 (415 million versus 400 million). However, international tourist arrivals (overnight visitors) were still 72 per cent below the pre-pandemic year of 2019, according to preliminary data.

In fact, figures in the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) 2021 Economic Impact Report show that in 2020, 62 million jobs were lost, leaving just 272 million employed across the sector globally. This 18.5 percent decrease was felt across the entire travel and tourism ecosystem, with Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs), which make up 80 percent of all global businesses in the sector, being particularly affected. However, research shows that if international mobility and travel are resumed by June this year, the 62 million jobs lost in 2020 could return before the end of 2022: therefore, powering global economic recovery.

Global tourism’s direct gross domestic product rose by 19 percent in 2021 to US$1.9 trillion, according to the UNWTO, as each tourist spent more and stayed longer than in 2020. However, travel and tourism could generate $8.6 trillion globally this year, according to new research by the WTTC, which is 6.4 percent below pre-pandemic levels.

Furthermore, the global tourism body stated that if the vaccine and booster rollout across the globe continues at its current pace and international travel restrictions are eased throughout the year, the sector could create 58 million jobs in 2022, bringing its total to more than 330 million. That is, just one percent below pre-pandemic levels and 21.5 percent higher than in 2020.

As we continue to monitor COVID-19 and its variants, we are also monitoring the conflict between Ukraine and Russia and its possible impact on our tourism industry, as it has the potential to affect our travel and tourism projections.

Madam Speaker, I want to make it clear that we are not seeing any direct impact on the industry currently. However, we acknowledge the potentially far-reaching implications of the war on key areas, such as supply chains, fuel costs, access to airspace, and general movement, which are all factors that affect the travel and tourism sectors.

Nevertheless, our sector may stand to benefit as several large cruise vessels that normally make port calls in the Balkan region and other areas around Eastern Europe are now being repositioned in the Caribbean. Additionally, visitors from our key markets in Canada and the United States of America may reconsider traveling to Europe at this time and look to the Caribbean and, by extension, Jamaica.

Regional Perspective

Madam Speaker, research shows that during the first half of 2021, the Caribbean had the best performance of any region in the world. According to the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO), international tourist arrivals in the Caribbean during this period were 6.6 million, a 12 percent decrease when compared to the same period in 2020.

Madam Speaker, arrivals were at 5.2 million by the end of May, down 30.8 percent from the same period in 2020, but far better than the global average of a 65.1 percent decline. The Americas, which includes the Caribbean, experienced a 46.9 percent reduction in arrivals; otherwise, no other region saw a drop of more than 63 percent in visitors.

The rise in visitors in the second quarter enhanced the first half-year estimates, with overnight tourist trips to the Caribbean jumping between 10 and 37 times compared to the same months in 2020, according to the CTO. In terms of absolute numbers, there was a continuous improvement from one million in April to 1.2 million in May to 1.5 million in June.

Madam Speaker, one of the reasons for the excellent second quarter was an increase in outbound travel from the region’s main market, the United States, where tourist visits increased by 21.7 percent to 4.3 million in the first half of the year. Other factors that contributed to the surge in airlifts included the relaxation of various travel restrictions.

The CTO indicates that there were 5.4 million tourist arrivals to the region during the third quarter of 2021. This was almost three times the arrivals for the same period in 2020 but still 23.3 percent below 2019 levels.

Madam Speaker, while the global economy is expected to experience a 30.7 percent year-on-year increase from travel and tourism in 2021, representing US$1.4 trillion and primarily driven by domestic spending, the Caribbean region is expected to see a 47.3 percent year-on-year increase. This represents nearly US$12 billion, driven by both international and domestic travel spending, before the end of 2022, according to the WTTC.

Madam Speaker, if we maintain our vaccination push, work together to contain the virus, and use a coordinated approach to market our destinations as safe, seamless, and secure, we can achieve a true rebound to pre-COVID-19 levels.

Local Perspective

Madam Speaker, like tourism economies globally, the pandemic and related containment measures hit Jamaica hard, resulting in the staggering loss of jobs, business and earnings in tourism.

In 2020, Jamaica’s economy declined by 10.2 percent and the hotels and restaurants industry declined by 53.5 percent. Tourism ended the year with an estimated loss of US$2.3 billion. In 2021, although the fallout was not as great, the estimated tourism losses were a staggering US$1.6 billion.

The good news, Madam Speaker, is that like other world tourism economies, our tourism sector showed early resilience and an ability to rebound quickly with steady growth in visitor arrivals.

Indeed, Madam Speaker, 2021 showed significant promise as we started to recover from the impact of the pandemic. Stopover visits to Jamaica surged by 39.5 percent in the first nine months of the year. The number of stopover arrivals increased to 970,435, up from 695,721 over the same period in 2020. However, it was still 52 percent lower than the pre-COVID-19 levels, when 2,020,508 stopover arrivals were recorded in the first nine months of 2019.

Madam Speaker, 2021 ended with a strong showing of just a little over 1.5 million visitors and US$2 billion in earnings. Concerning cruises, between August 2021 and March 16, 2022, Jamaica’s ports received 104 calls, comprising 141,265 passengers and 108,057 crew.

As Jamaica’s tourism industry continues to grow, Madam Speaker, 2022 is proving to be equally promising. Year to date, we have seen some 450,000 stopover visitors with weekend after weekend of record arrivals. This should see us closing out the first four months of the year with 650,000 stopover arrivals and earnings of US$2 billion.

I am pleased to say that we are expected to close 2022 with total visitor arrivals of 3.2 million, with cruise passengers accounting for 1.1 million and stopover arrivals accounting for 2.1 million, for total revenue of US$3.3 billion.

These figures, Madam Speaker, underscore that the tourism sector is the driving force behind Jamaica’s post-COVID-19 economic recovery. Tourism has contributed significantly to the growth in the overall economy and other industries such as the Agriculture, Forestry & Fishing industry, which was estimated to have grown by 12.1 percent. This improvement reflected the impact of increased demand, particularly from the tourism sector, which has rallied with the relaxation of COVID-19 measures as well as other steps taken to improve output from the sector.

By the end of 2023, the number of visitors to Jamaica is predicted to reach 4.1 million, with 1.6 million cruise passengers, 2.5 million stopover arrivals, and US$4.2 billion in revenue.

Madam Speaker, by the end of 2024, the industry is expected to surpass pre-pandemic levels, with visitor arrivals projected to reach 4.5 million, generating US$4.7 billion in gross foreign exchange revenues.

As vaccination rates rise and COVID-19 control methods become less severe, we expect the industry to grow significantly. In March, the requirement to obtain Travel Authorization through the JAMCOVID or Visit Jamaica platforms was eliminated, which had a direct impact on our industry.

Madam Speaker, as the global spread of COVID-19 abates, removing travel-related quarantines and Travel Authorization requirements are essential steps toward loosening our travel regulations. We are certain that these updated entrance requirements will strengthen the appeal of Jamaica as a travel destination of choice, allowing the tourism sector and the wider economy to continue to recover.

Madam Speaker, the figures speak for themselves. Through employment creation, export revenues, infrastructure development, and new business, tourism is a vital driver of economies around the world, including in Jamaica.

In 2016 we embarked on the bold mission to grow tourism by five million visitors, five billion dollars in earnings, and five thousand new rooms by 2021. While the pandemic knocked our growth targets off track temporarily, it has provided us with an opportunity to regroup, recoup and reimagine our product. Madam Speaker, we now plan to meet these growth targets by 2025.

So how will we sustain this growth? Madam Speaker, as we pivot for tourism dominance we will be:

Facilitating investments

Strengthening linkages

Investing in human capital development

Diversifying our tourism product

Building out a supportive tourism infrastructure, and

Creating a Destination Assurance Framework that assures an authentic, safe, and seamless visitor experience

Madam Speaker, I will expound on these areas as I continue with my presentation and show how we plan to create a framework for growth that is more resilient, equitable, and sustainable.

OUR PANDEMIC RESPONSE AND THE ROAD TO RECOVERY

Madam Speaker, the pandemic has presented the industry with the greatest challenge we have ever encountered. All our prior accomplishments, as well as effective strategies, policies, and plans, have laid a firm foundation on which we must now build back even stronger to meet the new demands of the post-COVID-19 tourism industry.

Madam Speaker, I am pleased to announce that Jamaica has been named as one of the world’s fastest-recovering countries and the Caribbean’s fastest-growing tourism destination. This is due to the excellent tactics and policies we have put in place to aid in virus containment, particularly within our innovative Resilient Corridors.

The Resilient Corridors, which cover most of the island’s tourism regions, allow visitors to experience more of the country’s distinctive offerings, as many COVID-19-compliant sites located along the corridors have been approved by the health authorities for visits. Since the reopening of the tourism industry in June 2020, the established procedures governing the corridors have kept both guests and workers secure, resulting in Jamaica becoming one of the most sought-after destinations.

Madam Speaker, another key strategy that we employed in 2021 to contain the spread of the virus was our vaccination program for our tourism workers. Our Tourism Vaccination Task Force, which was formed to facilitate the vaccination of all tourism employees across the island through our Tourism Worker Vaccination Initiative, is ably co-chaired by our Permanent Secretary, Jennifer Griffith and Clifton Reader, President of the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA).

They have been collaborating with the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, the Private Sector Organization of Jamaica (PSOJ), and a number of tourism stakeholders, both public and private, to streamline and expedite the vaccination of tourism workers.

I’m pleased to inform you that the vaccination rate among tourism workers is more than double the national average, with over 70 percent of our tourism workforce and their families being vaccinated. We have now administered some 1.3 million doses of the vaccine islandwide. In addition, we received another 650,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from the Government of France in February.

Our goal is to ensure that all 170,000 tourism employees are vaccinated and protected against the dangers of catching the deadly virus. This will help with the sector’s recovery efforts and, by extension, those of the nation.

Sustainability is critical to the recovery process, Madam Speaker. As a result, we are taking intentional steps to build a product that is safe, equitable, and provides economic opportunity to more Jamaicans as part of our push to go on the offensive and seize the opportunities presented by the crisis.

We continue to give critical assistance to Small and Medium Tourism Enterprises (SMTEs), such as craft vendors, transportation providers, restaurants and eateries, bed and breakfasts, and farmers and food producers.

The pandemic has changed the way we travel and has brought Destination Assurance centre stage. Safety and security are now indispensable to providing a quality vacation experience. Jamaica Cares is the framework that we continue to use to ensure that Destination Jamaica remains attractive to visitors by allowing them to vacation safely and securely within our Resilient Corridors while prioritizing the health and protection of our people and our communities. I believe that the below one percent infection rate within our groundbreaking resilient corridors underscores the integrity of this health framework.

The travel insurance component of the Jamaica Cares program, which provides end-to-end travel protection and emergency services to visitors coming into the island, should come on stream during the 2022/2023 fiscal year. The Jamaica Tourist Board, which is coordinating the competitive bidding process to identify suitable insurance providers, is now dotting the i’s and crossing the t’s as it finalizes details of this public-private partnership (PPP) arrangement.

This insurance framework will cover travelers for illness, including COVID-19, evacuations, field rescue, case management, patient advocacy, and even natural disasters; and will provide a safety net against the risk of unforeseen medical expenses and other travel-related emergencies that can disrupt the seamlessness of travel experiences.

INTERNATIONAL & REGIONAL PARTNERSHIPS

Madam Speaker, Jamaica has further entrenched its position as a leader on the international stage over the past year. This has been achieved through the considered and deliberate efforts of the Jamaican Government in its bilateral, hemispheric and multilateral engagements coupled with the strong intrinsic value of “Brand Jamaica.”

Even as the Tourism Ministry remains focused on our mission for inclusive and sustainable tourism that will influence innovation and economic growth for the benefit of all Jamaicans, we have long recognized that tourism is more than an economic vehicle. Tourism has great potential as a tool to foster partnership and diplomacy in the furtherance of our vision for Jamaica as a developed country.

To this end, Madam Speaker, the Ministry has sought to ensure Jamaica’s presence and strong participation in relevant regional and international fora to keep Jamaica “top of mind” as a global tourism leader and secure consideration of national tourism priorities in the broader global discussions. Some of the activities under this initiative included:

Presidency of CITUR and OAS

The Ministry continued to engage actively in the work of the Organization of American States (OAS) in the area of tourism, in our capacity as Vice-President of the Inter-American Committee on Tourism (CITUR) and Chairman of the established Working Group for the development of a recovery action plan for the airline and cruise industries. The excellent work by our delegation was recognized by the Secretariat and membership, which elected Jamaica by acclamation to serve as the President of CITUR for the current cycle. Already, this leadership role is yielding fruit as Jamaica was invited to host the High-Level Forum on Tourism Resilience scheduled for July 20 – 21 2022, in recognition of our leadership in tourism resilience.

United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Activities

Jamaica’s leadership of the UNWTO Regional Commission of the Americas (CAM) ended with the virtual hosting of the 66th session of the Regional Commission in June last year, with the physical presence of the Ministers of Tourism from Barbados and Saudi Arabia. This could be viewed as symbolic of our commitment to our traditional partners and markets, even as we seek to explore non-traditional avenues to achieve our goal of sustainable tourism for economic growth and wider sustainable development. Notwithstanding the end of my tenure as Chairman, Jamaica continues to actively participate in the work of the UNWTO including as a member of the Committee for the Development of an International Code for the Protection of Tourists and the Global Crisis Committee.

Bilateral Engagements

The Ministry of Tourism seeks to play its part in maintaining and enhancing the good relations between Jamaica and its bilateral partners in the area of tourism. This includes the conclusion of memoranda of understanding to advance cooperation in tourism. To this end, MOUs are currently being considered with Namibia, Rwanda, and Nigeria. We expect to sign the MOU finalized with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in May 2022 during Arabian Travel Market. Closer to home, Madam Speaker, bilateral engagements through the Embassy of Colombia in Jamaica have been fruitful for a return of AVIANCA to the Jamaican market. We hope to receive the first flight in late July/early August in time for the celebration of Jamaica 60, noting the close ties between Jamaica and areas of Colombia, such as San Andres.

Madam Speaker, as you can see, we have been active over the past period in this area and we will not rest on our laurels. In this regard, the Ministry recently established the Department of Tourism Trade and International Relations to build on tourism diplomacy and improve coordination of tourism participation in the international arena, with close collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade.

NEW OPPORTUNITIES, NEW INVESTMENTS & NEW MARKETS

Madam Speaker, during these difficult times, Jamaica has been very proactive and aggressive in its promotional initiatives in our core markets. It was critical for us to keep Jamaica at the forefront of our stakeholders’ minds while also reassuring them that our destination is incredibly safe.

We, therefore, engaged in a series of trips to our main source markets as well as made inroads into the non-traditional market of the Middle East, where we sought to boost arrivals and foster further investment in the tourism sector.

I am happy to report that each leg of our trip resulted in potential investments as well as new flight and cruise arrangements. I will provide details on these later in my presentation.

Global Tourism Resilience Day

Madam Speaker, when we announced February 17th as Global Tourism Resilience Day in Dubai this year, we made history. The annual day will focus on the ability of countries globally to develop the capacity to adapt to international shocks and to predict their responses with more accuracy. It will also assist countries in comprehending and reducing the effects of these shocks on their development, as well as managing and recovering faster afterward.

During the inaugural celebrations, we held an in-depth forum at the DP World Pavilion at World Expo Dubai 2020 to commemorate the debut. The WTTC, UNWTO, Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA), Caribbean Hotel & Tourism Association (CHTA), and other industry-leading groups have all recognized Global Tourism Resilience Day.

To mark the launch, the Global Tourism Resilience & Crisis Management Centre (GTRCMC) partnered with the Global Travel & Tourism Resilience Council and the International Tourism Investment Corporation (ITIC). Alongside the declaration, the GTRCMC also launched a book on tourism resilience.

Global Tourism Resilience & Crisis Management Centre

Madam Speaker, the GTRCMC, situated at the University of the West Indies, Mona, went into high gear following the launch of Global Tourism Resilience Day on February 17. In total, the GTRCMC aims to open 11 satellite centers, with another eight scheduled to be launched in the coming months.

The GTRCMC-MENA, also known as the Taleb Rifai Centre, was established at Amman’s Middle East University in Jordan in February of this year. Professor Salam Al-Mahadin, the university’s president, will head the organization. Following the GTRCMC’s debut in Jamaica, the Jordan facility is the sixth such satellite center to open.

Madam Speaker, following Amman, GTRCMCs were opened at the University for National and World Economy in Sofia, Bulgaria, on February 17, and The George Brown College in Ontario, Canada, on March 25. Other countries in discussion with the GTRCMC to establish satellite centers include Bulgaria, Namibia, Nigeria, Botswana, Ghana, and Barbados, to serve the Eastern Caribbean. Plans for Sevilla, Spain, as well as Australia and the Philippines, are in the works.

The expansion of the GTRCMC is part of a multi-tiered multinational strategy to build resilience in the global tourism sector through satellite centers.

RESILIENCE AND SUSTAINABILITY FRAMEWORK

Madam Speaker, the development of a Sustainable Framework and Strategy to help boost tourism’s resilience and increase its sustainability during times of crisis is in high gear. When it comes to sustainable goods and services, the initiative will include policy, regulatory, and institutional frameworks, as well as suitable inducements to promote supply and productive capacity growth. This will address supply shortages, allowing us to keep a larger portion of the industry’s foreign exchange earnings.

Among our priority policies in this area, Madam Speaker, which is being finalized for the Financial Year 2022/2023 are:

· The Water Sports Policy, which seeks to sustain a viable, safe, and productive water sports industry. Our Ministry intends to resubmit the policy to Cabinet as a Green Paper, after which public consultations will commence. We will finalize the policy document and have it tabled as a White Paper by the end of the financial year.

· The Ministry in collaboration with the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM) has developed and implemented a Climate Change and Multi-Hazard Contingency Programme for the tourism sector. It seeks to develop comprehensive disaster risk-reduction strategies for the tourism sector and falls under the National Emergency Management Framework for managing and responding to emergencies and disasters. As part of this program, Madam Speaker, the Ministry has established a formal Disaster Risk Management Framework for the tourism sector as part of the process of mainstreaming disaster risk management into tourism planning and policy development.

In addition, Madam Speaker, we have also developed a detailed Disaster Risk Management Plan Template and Guidelines for players in the sector. The draft DRM Plan Template and Guidelines have been circulated for final review and feedback. Additionally, Madam Speaker, the Ministry intends to conduct capacity-building training sessions in Disaster Management to assist sector interests in developing their own disaster plans.

· The Ministry has also developed a Destination Assurance Strategy and Framework, which aims to streamline the various elements that contribute to the market-readiness of the destination to deliver seamless and safe visitor experiences from arrival to departure. It provides a multisectoral response to critical factors impacting destination assurance, including visitor safety and security; disaster management; climate change; environmental management and protection; standards and quality control; and compliance and institutional capacity within the tourism sector.

Madam Speaker, the first draft of the Destination Assurance Framework & Strategy was prepared in February 2021 and submitted to the key Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) for consultation. The draft policy has been finalized and is to be submitted to Cabinet for approval as a Green Paper. Planned Initiatives (long-term targets) include:

§ Establishment of Regional Destination Management

§ Streamlining of Licensing System

§ Development of Destination Assurance Certification Programme

§ Service Level Agreements and MOUs with Key Implementation Partners

§ Conduct Tourist Harassment Study and Prepare Strategy

· Madam Speaker, the Tourism Networks Policy and Strategy underpins the Linkages Programme, which is driven by the Tourism Linkages Network, a division of the Tourism Enhancement Fund. The policy was approved by the Houses of Parliament as a White Paper in June 2020. However, we will be revising the policy to better align it with the new strategic direction under the Blue Ocean Strategic Framework and position the sector to effectively respond to the new normal and global trends in tourist demand post-COVID-19.

A draft concept paper for the revision of the policy has been prepared and is being reviewed for submission to Cabinet for approval in the first quarter of the Fiscal Year 2022/2023. Once approved, the Ministry will proceed to engage a consultant to conduct a comprehensive Diagnostic Study on the local tourism demand and value chain. The results from this study will inform the development of the revised Tourism Linkages and Networks Policy and a Monitoring & Evaluation (M&E) Framework.

· Madam Speaker, Community Tourism remains a major flagship initiative of our Ministry in the thrust to achieve greater innovation, diversification, and product differentiation in the tourism sector. The National Community Tourism Policy and Strategy (2015) was developed as an initiative under the World Bank-funded Rural Economic Development Initiative (REDI) and is due for revision. The Ministry submitted a concept paper to Cabinet for the revision of the policy, which was approved in December 2021. This policy revision, slated to begin in July of this year, will be done under the REDI II program being implemented by the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) through funding from the World Bank.

· Madam Speaker, in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic the community tourism sub-sector will require greater support and expert guidance. With this in mind, REDI II has been expanded to provide institutional strengthening in the following areas:

§ Broad-based research;

§ Development of an Internet-based Geographic Information Systems (GIS) mapping database; and

§ Updating of the existing community tourism toolkit

Madam Speaker, these are just some of the many initiatives being pursued by our Ministry and its public bodies that will provide the framework for the development of a more resilient and sustainable tourism sector.

HUMAN CAPITAL DEVELOPMENT

Training of Tourism Workers

Madam Speaker, the sector’s human resource challenge has become more dire post-pandemic. Over the past two years, there has been a seismic shift in the labor market with regard to the availability of workers, their needs, and the requirements of the tourism industry.

Following the fallout from the pandemic-induced disruption to the tourism industry, many of our workers found employment in other economic sectors like the BPOs. In addition, foreign players have been coming to Jamaica to recruit our skilled tourism workers. As a result, we have lost some 20,000 of our workers, Madam Speaker.

While it would be difficult to hold back these market forces, Madam Speaker, we continued our efforts in 2021 to train workers in the hospitality sector, as this is critical to the resetting of our tourism industry and meeting the staffing needs of an ever-expanding industry. We are committed to producing a competitive and productive workforce that can take advantage of possibilities in the tourism and hospitality business, Madam Speaker.

This is why, Madam, Speaker, it was critical to establish the Jamaica Centre of Tourism Innovation (JCTI) in 2017, which is a division of the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF) tasked with aiding the development of Jamaica’s precious human resources and fostering tourism sector innovation. As our people remain our most iconic attraction, this is a key area for development. They are the driving force behind our continued success, and we understand that to stay top of mind in the market and preserve our competitive advantage, we must invest in our people by training and certifying them to improve their stackable credentials.

The team is currently finalizing certification for the first American Culinary Federation (ACF) cohort, which started the program in October 2021. In January 2022, the second cohort began certification. The JCTI has also successfully certified six (6) executive chefs who are currently working in Jamaica, since launching its culinary arts certification program.

In addition, approximately 2,000 individuals completed certification for Hospitality Supervisors, Spa Supervisors, ServSafe Professionals, Customer Service Professionals, and the Hospitality & Tourism Management Programme (HTMP) in the Fiscal Year 2021/2022.

Madam Speaker, the JCTI is working to shift the majority of its certification programs online, while the American Hotel & Lodging Educational Institute (AHLEI) is modernizing its website to allow for more online presentations.

Madam Speaker, the JCTI also offers a variety of middle management certification programs, including:

Certified Hotel Concierge (CHC)

Certified Food and Beverage Executive (CFBE)

Certified Hospitality Housekeeping Executive (CHHE)

Certified Hospitality Trainer (CHT)

Finally, the first cohort of the HTMP has completed their course of study in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Youth. Madam Speaker, these 177 graduates now have an AHLEI certificate and an Associate Degree in Customer Service, and they are prepared to work in entry-level positions in the sector. We are confident that these young individuals from all around the country will help to boost the sector’s competitiveness in the post-COVID-19 future.

Madam Speaker, the JCTI also launched a new certification program for tourism industry professionals in Jamaica called the Certification in Hotel Industry Analytics (CHIA) earlier this year. It is a globally recognized resource for managers and a required certification for final-year tourism and hotel management students. It is being delivered by the AHLEI and Smith Travel Research (STR), the industry’s global benchmarking and forecasting data source.

In addition, the JCTI is in the process of creating a game-changing Database of Certified Persons, which will revolutionize the recruitment of tourism workers as, by using this database, employers will be able to easily recruit qualified persons to join their organizations.

However, Madam Speaker, I must underscore that while the JCTI is meeting the human capital challenge head-on through the certification and licensure of our tourism workers, stakeholders in the industry need to play their part and provide a good work environment in which employees actually want to work. That is a workplace that offers meaningful work, competitive compensation and benefits, training and development, room for growth, and a good work/life balance. In other words, we need to treat our workers with the dignity that they deserve.

Madam Speaker, in a bid to address these pressing issues, our Ministry is taking strategic steps to determine the true extent of the problem and the best possible solutions. To this end, Madam Speaker, we will be undertaking a Labour Market Study for the tourism industry, which is intended to assess the labor market arrangements for different aspects of the sector.

Specifically, the study will outline the hiring arrangements, types of positions, salaries, benefits, and skillset/training requirements for various positions. It will also make recommendations for intervention by the Ministry of Tourism and its public bodies on how to address key issues, identify gaps, and create opportunities for growth and job creation in order to build a resilient labor force.

Madam Speaker, the study should be completed by December 2022 and will enable us to make data-driven decisions to address these issues.

Tourism Workers Pension Scheme

Madam Speaker, Jamaica’s tourism industry made history in January when it became the first in the world to create a comprehensive pension plan for tourism workers. This long-awaited pension scheme assures thousands of tourism workers that they will be able to look forward to a financially secure retirement. It is expected to benefit some 350,000 tourism workers.

This game-changing plan, which has been in the works for 14 years, demonstrates our commitment to improving the welfare of industry workers while also developing human capital. It is also our recognition and appreciation that our people are the backbone of our vital tourism industry.

The Tourism Workers Pension Scheme is a defined contributory plan backed by legislation that requires mandatory contributions by both employees and employers. It covers all tourism workers, whether permanent, contract, or self-employed, between the ages of 18 and 59 years. Workers in the hotel industry and related businesses, such as craft vendors, tour operators, red cap porters, contract carriage operators, and attraction workers, are included. Benefits will be paid to those who are 65 years old or older.

Madam Speaker, we pledged J$1 billion to launch the scheme and will provide immediate payouts to qualified retirees. The fund is managed by Sagicor Life Jamaica, while Guardian Life Limited is the administrator.

Madam Speaker, an aggressive marketing campaign is being rolled out as we speak by Guardian Life, working in tandem with our Ministry, to encourage our tourism workers to register for this important program. This drive entails ads on television, radio, and in print, as well as a catchy jingle and time signals.

Madam Speaker, these will be complemented by billboards across the island, an intense social media campaign as well as face-to-face information sessions, to educate workers on the importance of the pension scheme and to get as many of them as possible onboard.

INVESTMENTS

Madam Speaker, investment plays a critical role in building out our new look tourism product, as it provides the funds necessary to construct and upgrade tourism projects and infrastructure essential to the development and growth of the sector.

I am happy to share that despite the challenges we have faced in our industry, Madam Speaker, our investment climate is booming. Over the last four years, tourism investments have contributed to 20 percent of the total Foreign Direct Investments.

Jamaica is experiencing its largest hotel and resort development expansion in any single year. A total of $2 billion will be invested to bring 8,500 rooms on stream over the next five to ten years, resulting in at least 24,000 part-time and full-time jobs and at least 12,000 jobs for construction workers.

Properties currently under construction include:

The 2,000-room Princess Resort in Hanover, which will become Jamaica’s largest resort

Another nearly 2,000 rooms in the multifaceted Hard Rock Resort development, which should consist of at least three other hotel brands

Additionally, just under 1,000 rooms are being built by Sandals and Beaches in St. Ann

Plans are also underway for:

The Viva Wyndham Resort north of Negril with 1,000 rooms

The new RIU Hotel in Trelawny with approximately 700 rooms

A new Secrets Resort in Richmond St. Ann, with around 700 rooms

Bahia Principe has also announced massive expansion plans by its owners Grupo Piñero, out of Spain

Madam Speaker, 90 percent of our planned tourism investments in our destination remain on track which, of course, is a huge vote of confidence from our investors in Brand Jamaica.

We are delighted with these developments in the local tourism industry, which will undoubtedly have a positive effect on the economy and directly benefit thousands of Jamaicans. Indeed, tourism is a supply chain industry that spans multiple economic sectors, including construction, agriculture, manufacturing, banking, and transportation.

As mentioned earlier, at least 12,000 construction workers, multiple building contractors, engineers, project managers, and a variety of other specialists will be necessary to assure the timely completion of these projects. Additionally, thousands of tourism workers must be trained in areas such as management, food and beverage services, housekeeping, tour guiding, and reception.

Madam Speaker, the Ministry of Tourism continues to work closely with JAMPRO to ensure that investor facilitation is a top priority. JAMPRO is currently developing a National Business Portal where investors will be able to apply for all relevant government licenses and permits for investment projects. The Ministry of Tourism will be critical to this process as all incentives and licenses will be applied for through this portal in the near future.

This will ensure that the application process is efficient and hassle-free. Investors will be able to log on to the digital platform and get regular updates regarding their application status. This ease of doing business, Madam Speaker, will make Jamaica more attractive to investors, both local and international.

CRUISE TOURISM

Madam Speaker, in August, cruise shipping made its long-awaited return, which was welcome news for the over 20,000 players in the tourism industry who benefit directly from this important sub-sector.

The Carnival Sunrise arrived in Ocho Rios on August 16 with some 3,000 guests and staff, following the 17-month hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

On November 7, Jamaica was part of another historic moment when we welcomed the passengers and crew members of the European luxury boutique vessel “The World” to beautiful Port Antonio. The high-end vessel was the first cruise ship to visit Portland since the reopening of the industry and docked overnight at the Ken Wright Pier with 90 passengers.

On March 14, the Marella Explorer 2 resumed homeporting in Montego Bay. It visited Port Royal and will be back on a weekly cycle, with the Marella arriving in Montego Bay for the weekend, before departing for other Caribbean ports.

Madam Speaker, as I mentioned earlier, between August 2021 and March 16, 2022, Jamaica’s ports received 104 calls comprising 141,265 passengers and 108,057 crew. Our goal is to bring three million cruise visitors to Jamaica by 2025. We have established the infrastructure, and we will continue to engage the marketplace to accomplish this critical objective. To do this, the Jamaica Tourist Board and Jamaica Vacations (JAMVAC) will intensify marketing efforts to position Jamaica as the destination of choice for cruise travelers from markets such as the Americas, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

The cruise industry is critical because it provides employment for a significant number of our small and medium-sized tourism enterprises. Once the ship docks, the dollars begin to flow into the hands of the average citizen, and that, in my opinion, is the strength of cruise tourism. It does, I feel, provide the quickest means of wealth transfer due to the very straightforward jobs required. It has an immediate economic impact on ordinary people’s lives, which is critical to the survival of small towns, in particular.

The successful revival of this vital sub-sector, Madam Speaker, would not have been possible without the efforts of the Port Authority of Jamaica, the Ministries of Health and Wellness, National Security, and Local Government and Rural Development, as well as my teams at JAMVAC and the Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo). I, therefore, commend everyone involved for their assistance in ensuring the safe return of the cruise shipping industry.

NEW AIRLIFT ARRANGEMENTS

Madam Speaker, Jamaica is expected to have about 10 percent more airline seats in Winter 2022 than it did in 2019, with visitor arrivals expected to reach 1.2 million between December 2021 and April 2022. This would imply a rise of 7.5 percent in tourist arrivals over 2019, assuming that a fifth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic does not derail this upward trajectory.

During our markets blitz in North America, American Airlines executives noted up 17 nonstop flights per day on many major routes to Jamaica. Miami, Dallas, Charlotte, Chicago, and Philadelphia serve as critical gateways.

Madam Speaker, after months of flight restrictions in the first half of 2021, JetBlue will by June increase to nine daily non-stop flights between New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport and Jamaica.

Air Canada and WestJet were the first Canadian airlines to restart service to Montego Bay in July. Following the relaxation of Canada’s international travel restrictions and quarantine standards, more than 280,000 airline seats were secured from Canada to Jamaica for the Winter Tourist Season.

Jamaica welcomed a new air service to Kingston on July 1 with the debut flight of Jet Air Caribbean from Curaçao International Airport to Norman Manley International Airport.

In July, we welcomed the first of a series of once-weekly flights from Switzerland, one of the world’s wealthiest countries, to Montego Bay. The flights are operated by Edelweiss Air, a Swiss leisure airline based in Zurich and owned by Swiss International Airlines and the Lufthansa Group.

In November, Frontier Airlines also began nonstop service from Miami, Atlanta, and Orlando to Montego Bay. The airline will also begin a new service on May 5, marking the company’s first-ever flight to Kingston. Frontier will have 12 flights per week from various USA gateways to Jamaica with 2-3 weekly direct flights from Denver, Colorado set to come on stream later this year.

Eurowings, Europe’s third-largest point-to-point airline, began its inaugural trip on November 3, from Frankfurt, Germany, to Montego Bay’s Sangster International Airport. Germany has historically been an important market for us, with 23,000 German visitors to our shores in 2019, before the start of the pandemic. This figure will increase significantly once Eurowings and Condor commence nonstop flights.

In December, we welcomed Swoop’s first nonstop flight from Toronto to Kingston.

TUI Belgium will operate two direct flights each week starting April between Brussels International Airport and Montego Bay, whilst TUI Netherlands will operate one direct flight per week between Amsterdam Schiphol International Airport and Montego Bay. Boeing 787 Dreamliners, with roughly 300 seats each, are the planes being used for the flights.

VING, a subsidiary of Sunglass Airlines, will restart direct flights from Stockholm to Jamaica with a fortnightly flying program beginning in November 2022. It will run through March 2023, as part of the winter season schedule for 2022/23. VING will fly 9 rotations on the Airbus A330 – 900neo, each carrying 373 passengers.

And undoubtedly the biggest game-changer of all, American Airlines has committed to operating two weekly nonstop flights between the Miami International Airport and the Ian Fleming International Airport in the parish of St. Mary and just a few minutes outside of Ocho Rios starting November this year.

DEVELOPMENT OF A TOURISM ENTERTAINMENT ACADEMY

Madam Speaker, our vibrant cultural and entertainment scene is one of the many reasons millions of visitors flock to our shores each year. However, there is a need for more permanent performance and arts space for highlighting and developing Jamaica’s artistic talent.

To this end, the Most Honourable Prime Minister, Andrew Holness announced during his contribution to the 2022/23 Budget Debate in March that the Tourism Enhancement Fund has allocated $50 million to develop a Tourism Entertainment Academy on the Montego Bay Convention Centre lands in our second city.

The Academy will be marketed as an attraction for visitors to experience Jamaica’s authentic cultural products. In alignment with the Blue Ocean Strategy of the Ministry of Tourism, it will ensure the provision of high-quality entertainment to the tourism sector in the following areas:

Stage shows

Festivals

Theatre

Dance recitals

Art exhibitions

Museums/installations/Galleries

Street dances

Gig economy – solo/group acts in hotels and attractions. For example, Silver Birds Steel Pan, Third World (Band), Mento Bands, Jamaican Folk Singers, etc.

In addition, programs developed for the Academy should ultimately increase the opportunities for employment for Jamaican artists by strengthening their skills and providing exposure through showcases.

Construction of the Academy will begin in the 2022/23 financial year. Oversight of the entire project will be the responsibility of the Entertainment and Events Committee of the Tourism Recovery Task Force. The members include:

Delano Seiveright (Chairman)

Joe Bogdanovich, (SumFest Promoter)

Andrew Bellamy (Events Promoter)

Kamal Bankay (Chairman, Sports and Entertainment Network, TLN)

Lenford Salmon (Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment, and Sport)

TRAVEL TRADE AWARDS

Madam Speaker, Jamaica continued to dominate at major award events in 2021 and won big on the international stage. The country continued its rich tradition of fending off fierce competition in numerous categories and received several prestigious global awards.

Madam Speaker, we received the following accolades:

At the 2021 World Travel Awards, the island was named the “Caribbean’s Leading Destination” and “Caribbean’s Leading Cruise Destination,” and also copped the award for the “Caribbean’s Leading Tourist Board.” In addition, “Caribbean’s Leading Adventure Tourism Destination” and “Caribbean’s Leading Nature Destination” were both awarded to the island.

Jamaica was also named the “World’s Leading Cruise Destination” during a special World Travel Awards Winners Day presentation in Dubai in December. The World Travel Awards also named Jamaica the “World’s Leading Family Destination” and the “World’s Leading Wedding Destination” for 2021. The Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre also earned a World Travel Award in 2021 after being named the ‘World’s Leading Tourism Initiative’

At the 2021 Travvy Awards in Miami, Florida, on November 11, the country won gold for the Caribbean’s Best Destination, Best Culinary Destination, Best Tourism Board, and Best Travel Agent Academy Programme. Jamaica was also recognized as the finest Caribbean Wedding Destination and Best Caribbean Honeymoon Destination with silver medals.

HIGHLIGHTS DURING THE PANDEMIC

Without the work of our public bodies, Madam Speaker, the road to recovery and the successful comeback that we have seen in the aftermath of the pandemic, would have been unthinkable. We have already highlighted the work of JAMVAC; I will now outline the contribution of some of our other public bodies.

JAMAICA TOURIST BOARD

Madam Speaker, our industry’s recovery would not have been possible without the tireless efforts of the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) and our valued tourism partners, such as the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association.

The JTB has continued a process of re-engineering itself and its methods of marketing and promoting Destination Jamaica within emerging tourism source markets. These include our distant neighbors in Latin America in the short and medium-term. Madam Speaker, as we look further forward to the future of travel, we see the opening of multi-dimensional opportunities in the Middle East and North Africa region for more than just travel.

While we have singled out these key areas in the global marketplace for expansion of the JTB’s demand creation engine, we are equally and keenly focused on the legacy markets of the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada that have continued to accelerate the destination’s recovery from the deleterious effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Madam Speaker, using the search demand and global booking data tracking from Amadeus to do our business analysis of the growth opportunities from the Middle East, we are even more convinced we must do this advancement now. We are equally convinced that given Jamaica’s geographic location in the center of the Americas, the time is now for an absolute win/win for the airlines to invest in the route and Jamaica to be partners to the wider region.

Madam Speaker, we believe our opportunities to further the diversification of Jamaica’s tourism growth, will be through:

Tourism investments,

Airport hub and spoke model to give rise to multi-destination travel,

Facilitation of greater regional airline collaboration and,

Newmarket development.

All four are closely linked. Madam Speaker, if we are to achieve the goal of tapping into the Middle East and African markets, it is critical that Sangster International Airport becomes a regional hub. This will also require deep collaboration with all regional air carriers and strategic investment in the continued expansion of the airport facilities.

Madam Speaker, JTB’s marketing efforts resulted in Jamaica leading the world in a number of areas in 2021, according to data from Amadeus. These included:

Demand (searches for the destination) at 38 percent of 2019 levels, compared to the rest of the world at 24 percent

Capacity (air seats flown or committed/scheduled) at 65 percent of 2019 levels, compared to the rest of the world at 44 percent

International air passengers at 45 percent of 2019 levels, compared to the rest of the world at 31 percent

GDS bookings at 61 percent of 2019 levels, compared to the rest of the world at 28 percent

In 2021, visitors to Jamaica stayed longer and spent more money. In fact, we set a new record last year when our revenues surpassed our arrivals. The average duration of stay has risen from 7.1 days to eight days, and the average daily spend per person has risen from US$169 to US$180.

New Campaigns

Madam Speaker, some of the JTB’s projects for the financial year included:

The JTB updated its “One Love Rewards” Jamaica Travel Specialist program in February with new tools and instructional components to help sell the country’s diverse product offerings more seamlessly. It enabled us to deliver the most up-to-date resources to our travel agent professionals in order for them to effectively sell Jamaica to both first-time and return guests. Modules about the country’s history, culture, scenery, food, and attractions are included in the online training program.

The UK team recently launched a special “60 for 60” incentive program as part of Jamaica’s 60thanniversary festivities. This unique promotion rewarded 60 travel agents that participated in the Jamaica Rewards program and used the Jamaica Travel Specialist online tools, with £60 as an incentive for bookings made between the end of January and March. In addition, Jamaica travel specialists may be eligible for one of 60 spots on this year’s diamond-themed FAM trips. The diamond FAM tours are part of a year-long series of trips that will take agents to some of the greatest resorts on the island as well as a variety of other Jamaican attractions.

We created some 13 virtual tours of notable spots in Jamaica, which are now available on visitjamaica.com, together with written content. We will also be working on a data management system and the transfer of data to inform experiences over the next few months.

In December, we honored 20 individuals who have 50 or more years of service in the island’s tourism sector during our annual Golden Tourism Day Awards. Two of these individuals received special recognition for having worked in the sector for more than 60 years: Inez Scott and James “Jimmy” Wright.

TOURISM PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT COMPANY

Madam Speaker, the Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo) also plays a key role in our mission to build forward stronger. Madam Speaker, as mentioned previously, the TPDCo played a critical role in developing the COVID-19 Health and Safety Protocols that guided the reopening of the sector in June 2020.

Key initiatives for the TPDCo within the financial year included:

Tourism Resort Maintenance: We maintained verges and medians in the major tourist destinations across the island, located along the North Coast Highway and major thoroughfares along the South Coast.

We completed fifty-three projects and began work on twenty-nine under our Spruce Up “Pon Di Corna” and Winter Tourist Season programs. We did this by allocating funding to each Member of Parliament to facilitate community enhancement through projects which foster inclusivity while improving our tourism product.

Under our Resort Town Upgrading Programme, which was designed to facilitate beautification initiatives and general clean-up projects as the need arises, we painted curb walls in several resort towns. Many areas also saw the clearing of blocked drains and the removal of the garbage.

We rehabilitated both Lower 1st and 2nd Streets in Trench Town, where reggae icons Bob Marley and Bunny Wailer lived. Minor sidewalk repairs were done and drains were rehabilitated. During the next financial year, we will begin construction of a performance stage, changing room, and bathroom facility in Trench Town. This will provide the well-needed amenities for the performance park, further supporting cultural development.

Projects for the upcoming fiscal year include:

The construction of a $40 million football field and spectator stands. This will be the final stage in developing a sporting complex for the community of Content, St. James.

A $20 million improvement project to enhance the aesthetic appeal of the Mammee Bay roundabout. The space is a major focal point, and this enhancement project will positively impact the visitor experience.

Design consultations will also begin for the beautification of the corridor from the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston.

DEVON HOUSE

Madam Speaker, several significant upgrades to the historic Devon House were carried out during the fiscal year 2021-2022.

We spent $15.2 million to refurbish our multi-purpose space in order to expand the venue alternatives available on the property and attract more clients. This fully enclosed air-conditioned structure gives clients the option of hosting events without having to worry about noise pollution or being exposed to the elements. The area is outfitted with a projector, Smart TV, WiFi, and Zoom access, making it ideal for meetings. Two restrooms and storage facilities were also added to the facility, making it totally self-contained for various events and gatherings.

The public restrooms were renovated at a cost of $3.93 million to provide safer bathroom amenities for patrons with fewer surfaces to come into contact with, thanks to the installation of automated handwashing facilities and lower maintenance costs due to the installation of Sloan valve toilets, all while taking advantage of the downtime provided by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Madam Speaker, the Courtyard will be undergoing $71 million in upgrades during this fiscal year. The project will improve landscaping through the installation of enhanced drainage, lighting, garden beds, seating, and other features, and will be executed to provide a safer environment for both local and international patrons, while also providing modern amenities and being period-correct in terms of aesthetics. With additional seating and shaded areas, patrons will be more likely to stay and enjoy the space.

TOURISM ENHANCEMENT FUND

Madam Speaker, the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF), in particular, played a significant role in assisting tourism entities, primarily our Small and Medium Tourism Enterprises (SMTEs), when they were forced to close their businesses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Notable projects completed by the TEF in 2021 include:

The signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with the Jamaica National Small Business Loans Ltd (JNSBL) to make $70 million accessible to operators in the tourism ground transportation sub-sector, who have been negatively impacted by the pandemic. The loans became accessible at any JN Branch on July 1, 2021, and are offered at a zero percent interest rate; with an 8-month moratorium on the principal and a maximum repayment period of three years, with no processing fees.

Implemented a special Winter Tourist Season Capacity Building Support Programme for the island’s craft traders. We provided grants to licensed craft vendors to assist them in preparing for the anticipated influx of tourists we had in the Winter Tourist Season.

Provided $100 million towards the development of the Alpha Music Museum in Kingston.

Renovated the St. Ann’s Bay Market to the tune of $1.5 million.

Along with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, the TEF partly funded the $1 billion Harmony Beach Park Development. The amenities include 132 parking spaces, restrooms, an activity centre, a jogging trail, a promenade along the ocean, and a multipurpose court on the 16-acre park. Closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, free Wi-Fi, and foot patrols are also available.

During this fiscal year, we will:

Develop 14 other beaches across the island as part of the TEF National Beach Development Programme. This project aims to enhance public access to beaches to ensure that these recreation spaces are available for use by all citizens. These include:

Rio Nuevo, St. Mary

Alligator Pond, St. Elizabeth

Rocky Point Beach, St. Thomas

Guts River, Manchester

These beaches will all receive at a minimum, where applicable, changing and restroom facilities, perimeter fencing, parking, gazebos, bandstands, children’s play areas, seating, lighting, walkways, electricity, water, and sewage treatment facilities.

Begin the $1 billion upgrade to the Hip Strip, located along Jimmy Cliff Boulevard in the resort city of Montego Bay.

Madam Speaker, the TEF is partnering with the Housing Agency of Jamaica (HAJ) to improve the infrastructure (road, water, sewage) for tourism workers currently residing in the informal settlement of Grange Pen, St. James. The total area being covered by the proposed development is 98 acres, which includes 535 residential lots. This is equivalent to approximately 8,000 sq. ft per lot.

The general scope of work includes the following:

Road construction and paving

Drainage infrastructure

Water supply and sewage connection to National Water Commission

Electricity distribution

Land titling

The project is currently in the construction phase and is approximately 67% completed. To date, the following have been achieved:

6 of the 21 roads are 100% completed with asphaltic concrete in place

1 of the 5 footpaths is 100% completed

Sewer infrastructure has been completed on 16 roads/footpaths/easements

Water supply infrastructure to include testing from NWC is completed on 16 roads/footpaths/easements

Madam Speaker, this transformational project will be completed in the 2022/23 Financial Year.

We will be allocating $31 million towards an Innovation-Based Business Incubator. Madam Speaker, it is important that we encourage the mining of ideas, the management of ideas, honing and converting them into practical and material things of value, which add to the tourism landscape. This will be done by the Innovation and Risk Management Division of the TEF, which will be scouting Jamaicans with creative “concepts and new thinking” that can further help to diversify the island’s tourism product.

Tourism Linkages Network (A Division of TEF)

Madam Speaker, tourism is the ideal industry to drive Jamaica’s recovery process because it represents a complex value chain with multiple forward and backward linkages to the agricultural, industrial, and service sectors of the economy. As the industry rebounds so will consumption and the demand for goods and services by the hotels, restaurants, tour operators, retailers, and attractions that cater to our visitors.

Who is going to meet the demands of a revived tourism economy for high-quality, fresh produce like eggs, meat, poultry, fruits, and vegetables? Who is going to supply bedding, toiletries, and furniture, which are so essential to hotels, restaurants, and attractions?

Madam Speaker, our Tourism Linkages Network has been working tirelessly over the years to build capacity among our small enterprises – our farmers, food processors, manufacturers, and craft vendors, among others – to supply the tourism industry consistently with quality products and fresh produce at the right quantity. Madam Speaker, this will ensure that a larger percentage of the tourism dollar stays in Jamaica and more jobs are created.

The Tourism Linkages Council, chaired by Adam Stewart, has proven to be very critical during the COVID-19 pandemic in assisting our SMTEs.

Madam Speaker, throughout the pandemic the Ministry of Tourism has been aggressively facilitating linkages through the Tourism Linkages Network, which oversees and implements a wide range of projects and initiatives. Primarily, these are aimed at supporting product development, assisting with capacity building of SMTEs, deepening public-private sector collaboration, and building networks and connections between tourism and non-tourism players. For instance:

We published the COVID-19 Safety Manual for the Jamaican Spa Sector, which includes comprehensive guidelines and recommendations for spa operators serving the tourism industry to ensure the health and safety of their employees and guests by limiting COVID-19 transmission during spa treatment services.

We hosted a virtual edition of the annual Speed Networking Event via the website www.tlnspeednetworking.com . It featured a series of 15-minute prescheduled meetings throughout the day between executives of supplier companies and managers of properties, restaurants, attractions, and other tourism entities. Madam Speaker, just last week we hosted our first face-to-face staging of the event since the onset of the pandemic, and I am pleased to say that it was a tremendous success.

a series of 15-minute prescheduled meetings throughout the day between executives of supplier companies and managers of properties, restaurants, attractions, and other tourism entities. Madam Speaker, just last week we hosted our first face-to-face staging of the event since the onset of the pandemic, and I am pleased to say that it was a tremendous success. We also hosted the Jamaica Health and Wellness Tourism Conference in November, bringing together local and international leaders in the health and wellness tourism industry who gave presentations and took part in panel discussions on a variety of topics, including Global Wellness Trends and Insights; Wellness Travel Experiences; Nutrition; Medical Tourism; Health and Wellness Tourism Value Chain; Wellness in the Community; Spas; Wellness Music; and Investing in a Healthy Lifestyle.

The Knowledge Network organized a five-part online forum series on the rebuilding of Jamaica’s tourism industry.

MILK RIVER HOTEL AND SPA AND BATH FOUNTAIN HOTEL

Madam Speaker, as we continue to diversify our tourism product, the Ministry of Tourism is determined to create a strong health and wellness offering that can be enjoyed by both locals and visitors.

As part of these efforts, Madam Speaker, our renowned Milk River Hotel and Spa and Bath Fountain Hotel will soon be further developed. The Ministry continues to work on the technical aspects that will pave the way for the finalization of public-private partnership arrangements to facilitate the transformation of both properties into first-class facilities.

The potent waters of Milk River are among the finest in the entire Caribbean and arguably in the western world. This was underscored by recent chemical analyses of its waters, which confirmed that it still retains the properties that gave it an international reputation for the cure of gout, rheumatism, neuralgia, sciatica, lumbago, and nerve illnesses, and other disorders. Madam Speaker, this particular asset needs to be developed and enhanced to the world standard we know it is capable of.

As an interim measure, Madam Speaker, a $30 million upgrade of the Milk River facility will take place during this financial year.

THE WAY FORWARD

Tourism Strategy and Action Plan

Madam Speaker, the tourism market is one of constant and accelerating change. Important trends such as hyper digitalization, the increasing demand for immersive experiences, the growing sustainable travel movement, and sharp preference contrasts between generations, were not necessarily caused by the pandemic but were expedited by it. There are also threats to the industry, with recent human-related impacts on our natural environment being foremost among those threats.

The Tourism Strategy and Action Plan (TSAP) will help us to boost the competitiveness of our destination and products, enhance resilience, as well as develop and deploy mechanisms to promote innovation and entrepreneurship within the sector. Consequently, moving the Tourism Strategy and Action Plan towards finalization is one of the most critical planning objectives of the Ministry during this financial year.

To accomplish this, the Ministry will facilitate greater engagement with a wide range of stakeholders in the public and private sectors, with stakeholders in the six resort destinations, with investors, with entrepreneurs, to identify opportunities to advance the intended outcomes of the TSAP and build consensus on how Jamaica can unlock these opportunities.

Blue Ocean Strategic Framework

Madam Speaker, last year, the Blue Ocean Strategic Framework was introduced. During the current Financial Year, the Ministry will continue its implementation of this groundbreaking Strategy. It will guide the process of gathering data on the shifting preferences of our visitors, provide for suitable accommodations and experiences, ensure that we have suitable governance arrangements to deliver these, and critically, train the first-class workforce to share our world-leading goods and services with our visitors.

Moving forward, the Ministry and its agencies will deliver a number of initiatives flowing from the Blue Ocean Strategic Framework. These include resilience building through Business Continuity Plans and the upgrade of public beaches such as Murdock and Watson Taylor beaches. Another critical element of the Strategy will be intensive work to develop new markets in continents such as Asia, Africa and South America. This will assist us, over the medium to long term, to cushion fallout in our traditional markets. At the same time, support for the development of SMTEs will be expanded so that a larger number of participants can reap a greater benefit from the tourism industry.

Negril Destination Management Plan – Upgrading the ‘Capital of Casual’

Madam Speaker, Jamaica has a world-class tourism development planning process. It is a three-step method encompassing stakeholder engagement, destination assessment, and destination management planning. This detailed planning process continues to guide the Ministry’s efforts to upgrade the ‘Capital of Casual’ – Negril. With the other two steps being completed, the Negril Destination Management Plan will be finalized in this financial year.

Madam Speaker, the development of a Destination Management Plan is a best practice within the global tourism industry. Destination Management is a process of leading, influencing and coordinating the management of all the aspects of a destination that contribute to a high-quality visitor experience and which ensure Jamaica maintains its position as a destination with a high percentage of repeat visitors.

Madam Speaker, the Negril Destination Management Plan will scope and refine the 13 catalytic projects identified in the recent destination assessment. The investments envisaged in these projects will ensure that Negril keeps pace with or even surpasses similar destinations in the region. While all are important, marquee projects among them include a town center and beach park, a craft market, a farmer’s market, and a fishing village. The connection between all these projects is that they seek to reinvigorate the economic, creative, and cultural heart of Negril, expand opportunities for locals, and provide visitors with a unique, authentic, and world-class experience.

St. Thomas – A Premier Sustainable Destination

Madam Speaker, we remain committed to transforming St. Thomas into one of the premier sustainable destinations in the world. One where visitors and Jamaicans alike will increasingly enjoy the unique ecosystems and cultural heritage of that unique parish. To enable this, we have devised the Tourism Destination Development and Management Plan, to over the next decade, use approximately US$205 million in public investment to unlock more than twice that amount in private investment.

Madam Speaker, as part of this venture, a number of initiatives are planned for this financial year. The Ministry will develop Rocky Point Beach, establish wayfinding stations in Yallahs, rehabilitate the road to Bath Fountain Hotel, as well as leverage strategic partnerships to develop heritage sites such as Fort Rocky and the Morant Bay Monument. Other arms of government are supporting this thrust by undertaking significant upgrades to the road and water pipeline networks.

During Fiscal Year 2022/23, we will continue to engage a wide number of partners to accelerate the pace of development for the next few years, bringing a wide array of new opportunities to the people of the parish.

Madam Speaker, this initiative is projected to bring tremendous economic, infrastructure and investment benefits to the parish by 2030, including:

4,170 – new hotel rooms

230,000 – overnight visitors

US$244 million – in visitor expenditure

US$22 million – in tax contribution

13,000 – total direct and indirect jobs

US$174 million – full contribution of tourism to GDP

US$508 million – in private investments

US$33 million – in public/private partnerships

CONCLUSION

Madam Speaker, by applying the Blue Ocean Strategy to reset tourism, the sector will, within the first two years, return to its pre-COVID-19 performance, with record arrivals and tourism earnings. This will ensure that our vibrant tourism sector remains the driving force behind Jamaica’s post-COVID-19 economic recovery.

We will therefore continue to push forward with a spirit of hope for a brighter future, which is prosperous for every Jamaican. Together, we have an opportunity to build forward stronger – tourism for shared Jamaican prosperity in 2022 and beyond.

Thank you, stay safe and God bless you.