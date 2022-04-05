Learning Journeys and She Takes Off launch “A Journey of Restoration”

Learning Journeys partners with She Takes Off to launch a first-time program exclusively for women, A Journey of Restoration, that starts in Malta, a Mediterranean archipelago. This unique program has curated the best wellness experiences that Malta has to offer during one of the most energetically powerful times of the year, the summer solstice. From sunset boat excursions to ancient city visits and culinary courses, guests will have the opportunity to experience the true authenticity of Malta.

Mind, body, and spirit are at the core of the history of Malta, making the archipelago an ideal location to spend the season of light and growth, the summer solstice. The sense of well-being is felt throughout the Maltese islands, with a holistic lifestyle that is amplified by spas, temple visits, festivals, healthy food and meditation.

“I fell in love with Malta after traveling to the destination as a USTOA (United States Tour Operators Association) Modern Day Explorer, knowing only of Malta’s close geographic proximity to Sicily.”

“With the help of the Malta Tourism Authority, I discovered the endless possibilities to experience transformation. A colorful land which weaves sea and sun, enriching the soul with fragrance, art, fashion, fun, wellness, culture, cuisine and warm people who welcome guests with open hearts.” said Dr. Carol Dimopoulos, Founder and CEO, Learning Journeys.

Michelle Buttigieg, Malta Tourism Authority Representative in North America, added “We are so pleased that Learning Journeys has launched a wellness focused program exclusively for women that showcases the hidden gem locations that are unique to Malta, so close to nature, in beautiful natural settings that are both quiet and peaceful.”

About Malta

The sunny islands of Malta, in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea, are home to a most remarkable concentration of intact built heritage, including the highest density of UNESCO World Heritage Sites in any nation-state anywhere. Valletta, built by the proud Knights of St. John, is one of the UNESCO sites and the European Capital of Culture for 2018. Malta’s patrimony in stone ranges from the oldest free-standing stone architecture in the world, to one of the British Empire’s most formidable defensive systems, and includes a rich mix of domestic, religious and military architecture from the ancient, medieval and early modern periods. With superbly sunny weather, attractive beaches, a thriving nightlife and 7,000 years of intriguing history, there is a great deal to see and do. For more information on Malta, click here.