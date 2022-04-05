Saint Lucia ends testing for vaccinated travelers, pre-registration for all

Continuing with efforts to provide a ‘Seamless Saint Lucia’ travel experience for visitors, Saint Lucia has updated COVID-19 travel protocols for the destination:

As of April 2, 2022, The Government of Saint Lucia officially removed all pre-entry COVID-19 testing requirements for fully vaccinated travelers entering the country

As of April 5, 2022, the requirement for registration and document upload (PCR tests and vaccine card) on the Saint Lucia portal has been suspended until further notice

Based on the newly updated protocols, fully vaccinated travelers are not required to take a pre-travel COVID-19 test or quarantine. Vaccinated travelers must provide a valid vaccination record as requested on check-in, boarding, and entry to Saint Lucia. To qualify as fully vaccinated, travelers must have had the last dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine or a one-dose vaccine at least two weeks (14 days) before travel. Unvaccinated travelers five years and older must have a valid negative standard COVID-19 PCR test five days before arrival. An unsupervised self-swab antigen or PCR test is not accepted.

Passengers arriving without tests or with the wrong type of test will be retested on arrival at their own cost and will be required to remain in quarantine until the test result is known.

In addition, travelers no longer are required to pre-register online prior to arrival in Saint Lucia at www.stlucia.org/covid-19. All arrivals are required to bring proof of vaccination status or test results as per protocols. International travelers and returning nationals must complete a Health Screening Form before disembarkation in Saint Lucia for ease of processing on arrival.

More than 90 percent of arriving visitors to Saint Lucia are fully vaccinated. Saint Lucia offers a wide range of COVID-certified accommodations (hotels, villas, B&Bs). More than 90 percent of hotel and villa staff across the island are vaccinated, with some hotels reporting 100 percent vaccination rates.