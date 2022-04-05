Surface Disinfectant Chemicals Market is anticipated to grow at a rate of 4.5% between 2022 and 2031

According to the research report the surface disinfectant chemicals market is anticipated to grow at a rate of 4.5% between 2021 and 2031.

The growing demand for disinfecting surfaces in hospitals and clinics is expected to create opportunities for surface disinfectant chemicals sales. As per the report, pharmaceuticals and food and beverages industries will remain chief end users. Focus on minimizing the risk of contamination through pathogens will push growth in both sectors.

The growing demand for the disinfecting practices in laboratories to conduct experiments without risk of microorganism contamination is also expected to drive the consumption of surface disinfectant chemicals.

Sales grew amid COVID-19 pandemic as the unprecedented outbreak compelled industries to focus on disinfections to contain the virus. As a result, disinfection has become a general practice across the world. The surge in demand for disinfectants in hospitals, clinics, residential, and commercial buildings, has increased sales during the crisis.

Key Takeaways from Surface Disinfectant Chemicals Market Study

Halogens are anticipated to remain a key type of surface disinfectant chemicals accounting for more than 26% of the global value share.

Commercial and Institutional end users including hospitals, clinics, labs, malls, food outlets will hold 47.3% of the global market in 2021.

China will remain a leading market in East Asia and is expected to account for 66.5% of the market by 2031, showcasing increasing scope of applications in household and healthcare cleaning applications.

Germany will hold the lead in the Europe market, accounting for over 19% of the value share throughout the assessment period.

The U.S. will remain a leading market, accounting for more than 88% of North America, supported by strict sanitization standards implemented across industries in the country.

“Companies are focusing on lowering production costs, without compromising on product efficacy for surface disinfectant chemicals. Besides this focus on product launches will continue rising based on evolving standards of disinfection and changing consumer requirement,” said a lead analyst at FMI.

Surface Disinfectant Chemicals Market: Participant Insights

Leading players in the moderately consolidated market for surface disinfectant chemicals are focusing on strategic expansions via expanding their production capacities, collaborations, and acquisitions of other market participants. They are also focusing on strengthening their product portfolio and developing stronger distribution partnerships.

Key manufacturers in the surface disinfectant chemicals market include Evonik Industries AG, Akzo Nobel N.V., LANXESS AG, Solvay S.A., Dishman Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals Ltd., BASF SE, Lonza, Arkem S.A., DOW, Mitsubhisi Gas Chemical Company, Inc., Hodogaya Chemical Co., Ltd., Olin Corporation, Hansol Chemical Co., Ltd., Aditya Birla Chemicals Limited, Guangdong ZhongCheng Chemicals Inc., Ltd., Quat-Chem Ltd., PeroxyChem LLC, Airedale Chemical Company Limited.

Surface disinfectant Chemicals Market by Category

By Product Type:

Quaternary Ammonium Compound

Alcohols & Aldehydes

Phenolic Compounds

Halogens

Oxidizing Agents

By End Use:

Domestic

Commercial & Institutional

Industrial

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

