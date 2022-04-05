Aircraft Cabin Interior Market to expand at a CAGR of 5.0% by 2021-31

According to ESOMAR-certified Future Market Insights’ (FMI), the aircraft cabin interior market is expected to expand at 2.70% CAGR throughout the forecast period 2021-2031. The market is highly competitive with United Technologies Corporation, Safran S.A., Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, HAECO Group, Honeywell International, Inc., and Panasonic Avionics Corporation encompassing around 50% of global market shares.

According to International Civil Aviation Organization, incorporation of low-cost carrier aircrafts in air transport sector has significantly influenced the aircraft cabin interior market. Thriving tourism sector, increase in air traffic, and growing flight iteration are factors driving the market growth.

Surge in new aircraft orders and rising popularity of in-flight entertainment system and aesthetic lighting system will proliferate the market demand in upcoming years. Aircraft cabin interior market is anticipated to grow at a healthy pace owing to increasing demand for custom, luxurious, and comfortable cabin interiors with comfortable and smart seating systems.

Establishment of aircraft manufacturing facilities and associated activities in emerging economies will create lucrative growth opportunity in the global aircraft cabin interior market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 pandemic hampered the aviation industry due to imposition of lockdown and suspension of domestic and international flights across the globe. Increase in overall weight of aircraft, stringent safety regulations and absence of profitable airline services in emerging companies are hindering the market growth.

Key Takeaways from FMI’s Aircraft cabin interior Market Study

Rapid production of commercial aircraftsand presence of leading market players in U.S. along with increasing foreign direct investment in aviation industry will bode well for the aircraft cabin interior market growth in U.S.

Automotive aircraft cabin interior is expected to grow at a healthy rate in Russia owing to increasing delivery of foreign aircrafts and rising demand for maintenance, and overhauling of multiple components in such aircrafts.

Development of narrow body aircrafts by China along with establishment of production centers in the country due to cheap labor and abundance of resources will boost the aircraft cabin interior market growth

Growing government initiatives and rising per capita income of the people will promote adoption of air transport, thus driving the aircraft cabin interior market growth in India.

Rapid modernization in aircraft components and interiors, retrofitting of interior cabins, and increasing demand for maintenance, overhaul and repair of aircrafts using new materials will boost the aircraft galley market growth.

Increasing demand of commercial aircrafts, growing consumer inclination towards air travel to save time and growing trend of customized interior are further accelerate the growth of the aircraft cabin interior aftermarket distribution channel.

“Rapid increment in air passenger traffic and high demand for new aircrafts will create novel growth opportunities for aircraft cabin interior market growth throughout the forecast period,” says the FMI analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Strict safety regulations are hindering the entrance of new market players in the aircraft component manufacturing. Long development cycle along with partnerships to leverage certain field expertise will promote the entry on new market players.

Market players are working to ensure sustainable supply chain in maintained in this constantly fluctuation aerospace industry. OEMs are collaborating with small companies that specialize in lighting system and seat manufacturing.

Key market players are working towards overcoming the delivery delays by expanding their supplier base. They are also looking towards strategic acquisition and penetrate emerging markets through new product development.

Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG developed a new airspace cabin for Airbus A320neo Family on behalf of its customer Airbus in June 2021. The new cabin offers more comfortable seating to the passengers along with largest luggage compartment.

Diehl Aviation also adopted new cabin lining and designed a novel lighting concept coupled with virtually touch free lavatories.

Prominent players operating in the aircraft cabin interior market are United Technologies Corporation, Zodiac Aerospace S.A., HAECO Group, Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, Aviointeriors S.p.A., Geven S.p.A., Bucher Group, Panasonic Avionics Corporation, Turkish Cabin Interior Inc., SCI Cabin Interiors, Factorydesign, and Honeywell International Inc.

More Insights on the Global Aircraft Cabin Interior Market

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global aircraft cabin interior market, providing historical data for the period of 2018-2028 and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031. In order to understand the global market potential, its growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of distribution channel (OEM and aftermarket), product type (sidewalls/liners, carts, overhead bins, seats, lavatory, monuments, windows, lights, IFEC, flooring ), aircraft type (narrow body aircrafts, wide body aircrafts, large body aircrafts ), application type (seating system, galley, cabin & structure, equipment & system ), across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Oceania, Japan, and Middle East and Africa)

