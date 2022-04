The Search for a New Gerber Baby

Calling all babies! Gerber has officially opened the call for entries to the highly anticipated 2022 Photo Search with the goal of inspiring joy and increasing support for babies and parents. For the program’s 12-year anniversary, and to extend the brand’s purpose to do anything for baby, Gerber will make every entry count by contributing a matching monetary donation of the winning baby’s cash prize to support March of Dimes’ maternal and infant health programs, ensuring both parents and babies thrive. The donation furthers Gerber’s efforts to support moms and babies in need, in addition to past food and monetary donations to March of Dimes and Feeding America and grants through the Gerber Foundation to fund research that enhances the quality of infants’ and young children’s lives.

“Babies have the power to unite us through their happiness, and we at Gerber support furthering the joy and wellbeing of all babies,” said Tarun Malkani, Gerber president & CEO. “Gerber is taking action this year to build on our 95-year-old purpose to help babies thrive and ensure babies and parents receive the care they need through March of Dimes’ maternal and infant health support programs. For the past 12 years, Photo Search has been a joyous occasion for so many families, and we are honored that our most well-known program will continue to support doing anything for baby.”

As part of this year’s search and its goal to inspire moments of joy through babies’ smiles, Gerber is encouraging parents to share pictures and videos of their little ones smiling and giggling. Not only will the winner serve as the 2022 Spokesbaby, but the little grow-getter will also step into 2021 Gerber Chief Growing Officer Zane Kahin’s tiny, yet formidable, shoes to become the second baby in brand history to earn the coveted C-suite title.

Applicants for this position must be between 0 and 4 years old and have a playful smile that can light up the room. An irresistible giggle is strongly preferred, as well as an undeniably loveable personality – no corporate experience required. From Monday, April 4 at 9 a.m. EDT to Thursday, April 14 at 11:59 p.m. EDT, parents or legal guardians are encouraged to submit the smiliest baby photos and favorite videos of their little ones’ giggles on Gerber’s submission portal for a chance to have their child serve as Chief Growing Officer and Gerber Spokesbaby for the year.

“Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. remained among the most dangerous developed nations for childbirth, particularly for moms and babies of color. Through Gerber’s longstanding commitment to March of Dimes and our partnership this year, we will continue to provide resources and support to parents and babies who need them the most. We’re proud to have the opportunity to support more families through this year’s Photo Search program,” said Stacey D. Stewart, president and CEO of March of Dimes.

Launched more than a decade ago, Photo Search was inspired by countless photos sent by parents who see their little one in Gerber’s iconic baby logo. Photo Search celebrates babies from all backgrounds and the promise to do “Anything for Baby.”

The prize package includes the opportunity to be the Gerber 2022 Spokesbaby as well as being featured on Gerber’s social media channels and marketing campaigns throughout the year, $25,000 cash and a selection of Gerber products to ensure baby has the best possible start in life. Additional surprise perks for our Chief Growing Officer will be announced in the near future.