Demand Soaring for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices

In the latest study, Fact.MR comprehensively explicates the key factors including drivers, challenges, opportunities, and latest developments affecting the sales of endoscopy devices. It also covers the historical and forecast data for the period 2022-2032. The report also delves the key trends promoting the growth in the endoscopy devices market through multiple segments including type, application, end use, and regions.

The global endoscopy devices market is expected to reach nearly US$ 113.8 Bn, exhibiting growth at a CAGR of 9% between 2022 and 2032. Prevalence of age-related disorders such as gastrointestinal disorders, respiratory diseases, and hearing loss is driving the endoscopy devices market.

Additionally, the growing demand for less invasive treatments among the elderly population is likely to spur the sales of endoscopy devices. On the back of this, the use of endoscopy devices in surgical procedures such as bronchoscopy, arthroscopy, laparoscopy, and cystoscopy is increasing.

Subsequently, growing prevalence of cancer is surging the demand for biopsies for early detection and diagnosis purpose. This is expected to augment the sales of endoscopy devices.

Rising incidence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) is propelling the demand for disposable endoscopes which, in turn, will drive the endoscopy devices market.

Besides this, favorable reimbursement policies for endoscopy procedures, especially in India and the U.K., is likely to boost the endoscopy devices market. Furthermore, introduction of robot-assisted software and hardware in healthcare sector is expected to fuel the growth in the market.