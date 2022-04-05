New Sub Sandwiches at Blimpie

Blimpie® is introducing two new Southern & Spicy sandwiches for a limited time. The Sweet BBQ Chicken and the Nashville Hot Chicken bring guests a zesty, sweet heat that is sure to make mouths water. Beginning April 4, guests can try the two new subs at Blimpie locations nationwide.

Promotional Sandwiches:

• Sweet BBQ Chicken: Roasted chicken breast tossed in Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce, topped with cheddar cheese, spinach, and red onions

• Nashville Hot Chicken: Roasted chicken breast tossed in Nashville hot sauce, topped with Swiss cheese, coleslaw, pickles, and creamy ranch dressing

“Blimpie is excited to introduce our two new Southern & Spicy subs,” said Sam Carity, senior national marketing manager for Kahala Brands™, parent company of Blimpie. “The craveable combination of spicy and sweet is one that guests love and we are thrilled to answer that call! Our Sweet BBQ Chicken and Nashville Hot Chicken subs are sure to satisfy!”

The Southern & Spicy sandwiches will be available on Blimpie menus until July 4, 2022.