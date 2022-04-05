Exclusive Areas of Olympic Stadium in Rome Open to Tourists

The partnership of the Rome & Lazio Convention Bureau with Sport and Health is strengthened at the Olympic Stadium, an iconic and versatile location for the MICE industry. Home to the historic Italian Olympics of 1960, the “home” of the soccer teams of Rome and Lazio, the preferred venue of the national soccer and rugby teams, the Olympic Stadium consolidates its appeal also for meetings.

This vocation was sealed by the visit of the members of the Board of Directors of the Rome and Lazio Convention Bureau accompanied by a group of its associates who, thanks to a proven collaboration of Sport and Salute SpA, owner of the Olympic Stadium, took part in the Olimpico Tour, one of the attractions of this property, which opened to the public in November 2021.

The path allows visitors to retrace the most significant stages of this facility in Italy, thanks also to original films projected on special screens – from the Olympics to the football finals of the World Cup and the Champions Cup – crossing spaces that house memorabilia of many champions of the sport.

From the “path of legends” where sports and music personalities have written the history of the planet (Francesco Totti, Giorgio Chinaglia, Usain Bolt, Claudio Baglioni, Vasco Rossi, and Roger Waters), to the mixed zone, from the changing rooms to the trophy room, up to the exciting entry into the field “Be a Hero” climbing the same steps as footballers and rugby players. To complete the services of this multipurpose space, high quality catering with a restaurant bistro signed by the well-known chef Antonello Colonna is ready to serve guests.

A winning asset for event organizers

Said President of CBReL, Stefano Fiori,: “With this visit we have strengthened the partnership with Sport and Salute SpA thanks to a versatile location well equipped with services for the MICE segment. And we are sure that this collaboration will favor the affirmation of this structure in the tourist offer of the capital.”

Andrea Santini, head of the Olympic Stadium and the Foro Italico Park of Sport and Health SpA, is of the same opinion: “Working with CBRL, for the enhancement of the Olimpico tour and the spaces of the facility, is an important opportunity for us of operational growth.

“Being able to open to tourists and sports enthusiasts the doors of the most exclusive areas of the stadium, from the changing rooms to the entrance to the field and to the benches, as well as the various spaces of the hospitality areas, ready to accommodate up to 1,200 people, can represent a winning asset for event organizers.”

At the end of the visit, CBReL Vice President Daniele Brocchi reiterated, “An iconic structure like the Olimpico can fly as high as other European stadiums and strengthen its role as an attraction to the capital for events, congresses and conventions.”

Among the non-sporting events hosted to date by the Olympic space, the assemblies of some federations, a recent convention of the well-known Adidas brand and a lesson-show by the well-known chef Antonino Cannavacciuolo for almost 2,000 participants welcomed in the large Monte Mario grandstand of the stadium , proof of the versatility and modularity of this structure was easy to be seen.