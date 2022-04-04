Bahamas Airports PPP Program to Issue Request for Prequalifications

The Government of The Commonwealth of The Bahamas is focused on the development of sustainable and resilient airport infrastructure within Grand Bahama. It is seeking experienced and qualified private sector partners to design, build, finance, operate, maintain, and develop the Grand Bahama International Airport to upgrade/replace facilities, generate traffic to grow revenue, and further enhance the quality of service at the airport site.

Under this PPP Program, the airport’s facilities are not being sold. The Government and communities of The Bahamas will retain ownership of the airport. Private partners will be procured and if selected be awarded a concession and lease to design, build, finance, operate, maintain, develop, and further enhance the airport under a long-term agreement.

The Government will launch the procurement process by issuing a Request for Pre-qualifications (RFpQ) for the airport under The Bahamas Airports PPP Program.

It invites interested private sector parties to obtain the RFpQ documents online beginning March 28, 2022, via The Bahamas Department of Aviation website, accessible here.

All relevant respondent instructions and submission deadline will be provided in the RFpQ document. Successfully responding to the RFpQ and being short-listed by the RFpQ process is a prerequisite to being eligible to submit for the subsequent Request for Proposal (RFP) stage, tentatively scheduled to commence in late Q2, 2022. For avoidance of doubt, eligibility for the RFP process will be restricted to short-listed proponents determined solely by the Government under the RFpQ process.

Prospective Respondents can contact [email protected] for further clarifications.