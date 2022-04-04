Grammy-Nominated DJ Marshmello to Headline Isle of MTV Malta 2022

MTV’s open-air summer music festival, Isle of MTV in Malta, an archipelago in the Mediterranean, is back! MTV International announced that Grammy nominated artist, producer and global superstar DJ Marshmello will headline Isle of MTV Malta 2022. Now in its 14thyear, Europe’s biggest free summer festival, in partnership with the Malta Tourism Authority, returns to the iconic Il-Fosos Square on July 19th, following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Marshmello’s songs Silence, Wolves, Friends, Happier, and Alone have been certified multi-platinum in several countries and appeared in the Top 30 of the Billboard Hot 100. Marshmello was awarded Best Electronic at the 2018 MTV Europe Music Awards, his first major award win, and his fourth studio album, Shockwave, earned him a Grammy nomination for Best Dance/Electronic Album in 2021.

Marshmello – image courtesy of Malta Tourism Authority

“I am stoked live events are back and I can’t wait to hit the Isle of MTV Malta stage for the first time to perform in front of a high-energy crowd in such a beautiful location,” said Marshmello.

“It’s going to be epic!”

“MTV has a longstanding relationship with Marshmello and we’re excited to have this global superstar headlining Isle of MTV Malta for the festival’s big return,” said Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events, Paramount and Chief Content Officer, Music, Paramount+. “Keeping fans connected to their favorite artists is MTV’s mission and we can’t wait for them to experience this must-see event.”

“Events on a large scale started coming back to Malta last September, and after a two-year hiatus, we are proud to once again host the Isle of MTV in Floriana. We are sure this will be an edition to look forward to, this year perhaps a little bit more than usual since everyone is slowly returning to a degree of normality. VisitMalta is excited to welcome tourists from all over the world to this event which has always left a mark on the Maltese Summer, and I am sure this year will be no exception, as everyone experiences the best of music, in a safe, unique and magical setting,” said Dr Gavin Gulia, Chairman of the Malta Tourism Authority.

Over the past 13 editions, the festival has brought tens of thousands of music fans to the square every year to enjoy show stopping performances from the world’s biggest stars, including Lady Gaga, Snoop Dogg, David Guetta and Martin Garrix.

The festival will broadcast on MTV internationally in 180 countries across TV, digital and social, showcasing the festival and Malta to millions of music fans around the world.

The festival will be followed by Isle of MTV Malta Music Week, a series of club nights and parties across the hottest venues on the island, from July 19-24.

Additional announcements to follow.

About Isle of MTV Malta

Now in its 14th year, past performers at the Isle of MTV Malta include: Bebe Rexha, Jason Derulo, Lady Gaga, Hailee Steinfeld, Sigala, Ava Max, Paloma Faith, The Chainsmokers, DNCE, Steve Aoki, David Guetta, Martin Garrix, Jess Glynne, Nicole Scherzinger, Jessie J, Will.i.am, Rita Ora, Flo Rida, Snoop Dogg, Far East Movement, Kid Rock, Kelis, The Scissor Sisters, The Black Eyed Peas, Nelly Furtado, Maroon 5, Enrique Iglesias, N*E*R*D, and OneRepublic.

About Malta

The sunny islands of Malta, in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea, are home to a most remarkable concentration of intact built heritage, including the highest density of UNESCO World Heritage Sites in any nation-state anywhere. Valletta, built by the proud Knights of St. John, is one of the UNESCO sites and the European Capital of Culture for 2018. Malta’s patrimony in stone ranges from the oldest free-standing stone architecture in the world, to one of the British Empire’s most formidable defensive systems, and includes a rich mix of domestic, religious and military architecture from the ancient, medieval and early modern periods. With superbly sunny weather, attractive beaches, a thriving nightlife and 7,000 years of intriguing history, there is a great deal to see and do. For more information on Malta, visit here.