Russia ends COVID-19 restrictions on flights to 52 ‘friendly’ countries

Russian Prime Minister announced today that starting from April 9, Russian Federation will lift travel curbs on flights to 52 countries imposed due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The list of the countries affected includes Argentina, India, China, South Africa, and other ‘friendly states.’

“Starting from April 9, we are lifting restrictions set for combating coronavirus pandemic, which applied to our regular and charter flights between Russia and a number of other countries,” the Prime Minister declared.

He added that until now, it was possible to fly from Russia to only 15 countries without restrictions, including some states of the EAEU, Qatar, Mexico, and others.

Russia’s operational headquarters for combating coronavirus clarified that, starting from April 9, taking into account the epidemiological situation in individual countries, a decision was made to completely lift restrictions on regular and charter flights with Algeria, Argentina, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Botswana, Brazil, Venezuela, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Egypt, Zimbabwe, Israel, India, Indonesia, Jordan, Iraq, Kenya, China, North Korea, Costa Rica, Kuwait, Lebanon, Lesotho, Mauritius, Madagascar, Malaysia, Maldives, Morocco, Mozambique, Moldova, Mongolia, Myanmar, Namibia, Oman, Pakistan, Peru, Saudi Arabia, Seychelles, Serbia, Syria, Thailand, Tanzania, Tunisia, Turkey, Uruguay, Fiji, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Ethiopia, South Africa, and Jamaica.