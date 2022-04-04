Titanium Di-Oxide For Food Application Market 2022 Development Status, Competition Analysis, Type and Application 2026

Titanium Di-Oxide For Food Application Market Overview

Titanium Di-oxide is a common additive used in the pharma industry. Its chemical formula is (Tio 2 ). Titanium Di-oxide is the oxide of titanium which occurs in the nature. Titanium Di-oxide is usually used in the food industry to increase the shelf life of the food product as it restricts the UV rays penetration inside the food item. At times Titanium Di-oxide is also used to color the food product into white for example donuts, candy, bubble gums etc. Titanium Di-oxide is inert in nature and does not react with other chemicals and hence it is claimed to be safe for human consumption. Brookite, rulite and anatase are the natural minerals from which Titanium Di-oxide is derived. Aboost has been observed in the consumption of Titanium Di-oxide across the globe, therefore the increasing awareness regarding the properties of titanium Di-oxide among the consumers is going to the drive the Titanium Di-oxide market in the coming years.

Market Segmentation:

Titanium Di-oxidefor food application market has been segmented on the basis of form, extraction method and application. On the basis of form Titanium Di-oxide market can be segmented as micro scale pigments and nano-objects. Depending on the arrangement of Titanium Di-oxide atoms the crystal structure may vary. Titanium Di-oxide is mostly used as micro scale pigment form which is commonly known as white pigment. Nanoparticle titanium dioxide that is manufactured are usually not used as food additives or in food industries. On the basis of extractionTitanium Di-oxide market can be segmented into sulfate extraction method and chloride extraction method. Mostof the Titanium Di-oxide are extracted by using the sulfate extraction method while the chloride extraction method is not so popular. On the basis of application Titanium Di-oxide market is segmented into dairy products, bakery and confectionery, sauces and savory products, and others. Among these segment bakery and confectionery segment accounted for highest market share in terms of value. Dairy products includes cheese, skimmed milk and curd. In terms volume consumption majority of the demand for Titanium Dioxide is in the dairy products.

Market Regional Outlook:

On the basis of regional segment, market of Titanium Di-oxide is segmented into seven different regions:North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and Middle East & Africa. In regional market Asia Pacific has the biggest market for Titanium Di-oxide in food sector, China has the largest market for Titanium di-oxide in terms of production and demandfollowed by Russia and Japan, India is also not far behind in terms of production and in the near future it will grow enormously.

Market Drivers:

The rise in the utilization of Titanium Di-oxide as a sweetening agent, coloring agent as well as a preservative agent coupled with pharmaceutical use has played a major role in driving the growth of Titanium Di-oxide market around the world. Most of the chocolate based product uses Titanium Di-oxide to make the products look more appealing. Titanium Di-oxide is used as it is not a nutrient and it is totally insoluble in our body, it directly comes out through our excretory system. Titanium Di-oxide have wide application in the dairy industry, companies are offering new beverages by using Titanium Di-oxide to make amelioration in their existing products.

Titanium Di-oxide for food applications Key Players:

Some of the key players in the Titanium Di-oxide for food market include: Sichuan Lomon Titanium Co., Ltd., The Chemours Company (USA), ParshwanathGroup of Industries,Henan Billions Chemicals Co., Ltd., CNNC Hua Yuan Titanium Dioxide Co., Ltd.,Cristal Australind Plant, Huntsman Pigments and Additives, manufacturing, Tronox TiO2 Manufacturing Facility,Jinan Yuxing Chemical Co., Ltd., Shandong Dawn Group Co., Ltd., Kronos Manufacturing Facility etc.

