Russia targets ‘unfriendly states’ with new visa restrictions

Russia has suspended a number of clauses in visa-facilitation agreements with the European Union, Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Switzerland and Liechtenstein, which had earlier placed restrictions on Russia in the wake of its aggression in Ukraine.

According to the decree on retaliatory visa measures against ‘unfriendly states’ signed by Russia’s president Putin today, the move stemmed from ‘the need to implement urgent measures in response to the unfriendly actions of the European Union, of several foreign states, and of citizens.’

Putin also ordered Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs to inform the countries on the list about the visa-restricting decree.

The decree also imposed personal restrictions on entering and staying in Russia of the foreign citizens, ‘who commit unfriendly actions against Russia, its citizens and entities.’

Russia announced its list of ‘unfriendly countries’ a month ago in retaliation to the international sanctions such as its removal from the international SWIFT payment system, and sanctions against companies, businessmen and government officials over Russia’s unprovoked full-scale attack on neighboring Ukraine.

The list includes the US, Canada, UK, Ukraine, Montenegro, Switzerland, Albania, Andorra, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Norway, San Marino, North Macedonia, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Micronesia, New Zealand, Singapore, and Taiwan.