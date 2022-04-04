Canada Jetlines receives approval to begin its flight attendant training

Canada Jetlines Operations Ltd. announced that the new all-Canadian, leisure carrier, has received conditional approval for Flight Attendant Training from Transport Canada effective immediately.

Final approval of Canada Jetlines’ Flight Attendant Training program will be granted once Transport Canada has reviewed the training conducted under the program and it proves to be satisfactory.

“This is an important milestone in the Air Operator Certificate process with Transport Canada. Our first Flight Attendants will start their Flight Attendant Training Program in April and are scheduled to have completed training at the end of May,” shared Eddy Doyle, CEO of Canada Jetlines.

“We have an outstanding group of individuals who will become our first Cabin Crew at Canada Jetlines and who will bring the best of both safety and customer service excellence to our customers on-board.”

This announcement follows Canada Jetlines’ unveiling of its first aircraft to of media, friends, family, travel industry partners, including tourism boards, airports, travel agents, and hotels partners, along with the launch of the brand’s new website.

Canada Jetlines is a well-capitalized leisure focused carrier, utilizing a growing fleet of Airbus320 aircraft targeting a start in 2022, subject to Transport Canada approval. The all-Canadian carrier was created to provide passengers another choice to travel to their favorite destinations within the U.S., Caribbean, and Mexico.

With a projected growth of 15 aircrafts by 2025, Canada Jetlines aims to offer the best-in-class operating economics, customer comfort and fly-by-wire technology, providing an elevated guest centric experience from the first touchpoint. The efficient aircraft design merged with the experience of the all-Canadian management team, allows for accessible flight options without sacrificing quality or convenience.

Canada Jetlines will use a state-of-the-art web booking platform, making the turnkey solution available to Travel Agents, Tour Operators, and consumers, with the capability of generating revenue on reservations and ancillary sales.