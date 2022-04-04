Lithuania orders Russian ambassador out

Lithuania’s foreign minister, Gabrielius Landsbergis, has announced that Lithuanian government has made a decision to downgrade the level of its diplomatic relations with Russia.

The minister announced on Monday that the Russian Federation’s ambassador has been ordered to leave the Baltic state and that Lithuania’s diplomatic representative would also be recalled from Moscow in the coming days.

Vilnius also decided to shut down the Russian consulate in the city of Klaipeda.

“In response to Russia’s relentless aggressive actions in Ukraine, the Lithuanian government has made the decision to downgrade the status of diplomatic representation,” Landsbergis said, speaking to journalists.

“The Russian ambassador will have to leave Lithuania,” he added.

Earlier in March, in protest to Russia’s continuing aggression in Ukraine, Lithuanian authorities have changed the address of the Russian embassy in the capital Vilnius to “Ukrainian Heroes Street.”

In a statement released on Facebook on March 3, Vilnius Mayor Remigijus Simasius informed that the business card of each employee of the Russian Embassy will have the note to “honor Ukraine’s heroes.”