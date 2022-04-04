Sildenafil Drug Market Overview, Competitive Landscape, Opportunities, Drivers and Restraints, During the Period of 2022-2025

Erectile dysfunction (ED) is also termed as impotence, and it is characterized by the inability to build up or achieve the satisfactory erection of penis during sexual intercourse. Sexual arousals are liable for initiation of this process which is signalized by impulse mechanism generated in a brain to the penile nerve. The condition is age-related but emotional and psychological factors can also trigger it. The causes of erectile dysfunction also comprise side effects of drugs, neurogenic disorders, Cavernosal disorders, Multiple Sclerosis and Diabetes, lifestyle changes such as smoking, sedentary lifestyle, Multiple sclerosis and consumption of some drugs such as antihypertensive, anti-psychotics, antidepressants, etc. Sildenafil is most common type of drug which is prescribed for erectile dysfunction come under phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitors (PDE 5).The drug was previously used for some cardiovascular disease and know widely used for erectile dysfunction. The growing elderly population and increasing incidences of chronic disease such as hypertension increase and hormonal insufficiencies will drive the market of sildenafil.

Sildenafil Drug Market: Drivers and Restraints

The Sildenafil drug market is expected to grow exponentially during the estimated period due to increasing prevalence as well as incidence of erectile dysfunction and rising aging population globally. The demand for the treatment of erectile dysfunction is increasing due to more incidences of severe disease, rising awareness, and patient education. The availability of the drug in various dosage form and choice of dose for treatment avail more options for people with erectile dysfunction for treatment and this will help to grow the market in future. The changing lifestyle habits such as smoking will also contribute to market growth in forecast period. The drug has some severe side effects such as sudden loss of vision, hearing loss, chest pain, irregular heartbeats, etc. may slow down the market in the forecast period. Upcoming patent e brand i.e. Viagra will pull down the market in forecast period.

Sildenafil Drug Market: Overview

The increasing demand for treatment of erectile dysfunction and choice of selection of dosage form will fuel the market of sildenafil in forecast period. Previously the drug was only available in solid dosage form but know it is available in liquid as well as intravenous. The availability of drug in different dosage form will grow the market in forecast period. The high prevalence of sexually transmitted disease may affect the growth of market in forecast period.

Sildenafil Drug Market: Regional Overview

Geographically, the global Sildenafil drug market is classified into regions namely, North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa.

North America is expected to be the most lucrative market for sildenafil drug owing to the presence of blockbuster drugs Viagra. Followed by North America, the Europe region is expected to hold second largest share in sildenafil drug market. Patent expiration of the brand outside the U.S. market would increase the generic competition. The factors such as availability of drug in lower cost will fuel the growth of market in emerging countries. The increasing product awareness in growing countries of Asia Pacific further enhances the growth of APEJ market.

Sildenafil Drug Market: Key Players

Some of the major players operating in the market for Sildenafil drug market are Pfizer, Lupin Laboratories, Unichem Laboratories, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Alembic Chemical, Sandoz, Sildenafil Drug Market, Osho Pharma, and Atlas Laboratories Pvt Ltd. The key players of the market are focusing on novel molecule combination and pioneering drug delivery methods will drive the market of sildenafil in future. The main brand of sildenafil is Viagra and the patent of the drug is expired in 2013 outside the United States. The expiration of patent increase the generic competition of market. The generic medicines are less in cost that’s why patient prefer the generic one and it will affect the market of sildenafil in forecast period. While the innovative product developments and availability of drug in different dosage forms such as suspension, injectable, tablet etc. drive the market in forecast period.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic countries, BENELUX)

Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, Rest Of Eastern Europe)

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

The Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa, Rest Of MEA)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative, and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Sildenafil Drug Market: Segmentation

The global Sildenafil drug market is segmented on the basis of Dosage forms, Distribution Channel, and regional presence.

Segmentation based on Dosage form:

Segmentation based on Distribution Channel:

Retail Pharmacy

Drug Store

E-commerce

Mail order Pharmacy

Hospital Pharmacy

Segmentation based on Distribution Channel:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Japan

The Middle East and Africa

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

