Asia Pacific DC Switchgear Market is expected to record an average CAGR of 6% – FMI

“Asia Pacific DC Switchgear Market is anticipated to have a major share of the global market, owing to increased investments in the railway sector and the incorporation of renewable energy sources, particularly in countries like Australia, India, China, and Japan. The presence of a large potential for large industrial plant construction, combined with rapidly developing residential and commercial sectors, is also expected to increase the demand for DC switchgears and contribute to regional growth.” opines an FMI analyst.

The DC switchgear industry growth is likely to be boosted by the shifting preference towards energy-efficient distribution networks, as well as increased concerns about transmission network stability, security, and reliability. Growing investments in renewable energy sector also holds high potential for creating lucrative DC switchgear market opportunities over the forecasted period.

The COVID-19 pandemic led to a substantial drop in transportation and related activities, which had an impact on energy demand, hence constraining DC switchgear market growth.

However, the DC switchgear market study finds that the demand for rail transportation is steadily expanding. Short-distance air travel can be replaced by high-speed rail. But significant investment in the power supply network is required to operate high-speed railways economically. As DC switchgear is an essential component of DC substations, opportunities for players in the DC switchgear market are anticipated to rise.

Solar, wind (onshore and offshore), biomass, hydropower, and geothermal power plants are all rural areas and DC switchgear companies use HVDC systems to connect such far-flung power-producing sources and reduce transmission losses with long-distance power transmissions.

In new or under development projects, combining renewable power generation sources with HVDC transmission connections is becoming more common. These necessitate frequent and consistent monitoring of the entire system to ensure minimal losses and fault protection. Switchgear is required for the proper operation of HVDC converter stations. As a result, the factor presents a lucrative DC switchgear market opportunity for makers.

Multiple hurdles, such as adverse environmental conditions, demanding laws, and technical concerns, are linked with installing upgraded DC switchgear; all of which constitute a danger to any nation’s economy. Smart gadgets help any power supply system run smoothly, but they can also be a security risk due to anti-social forces.

When passing through the security on remote access, data theft, or security breaches could occur, resulting in blackouts and power outages. Substations, of which DC switchgear is a part, require a multi-layer shield to protect its cyber security, which could impede the growing demand for DC switchgear.

Key Takeaways:

Contribution of railway segment is projected to be the most during the forecast period.

Sales of DC switchgear with a capacity of 750 V is anticipated to remain the highest, as end users seek high efficiency.

The DC switchgear market size in the United States is expected to grow by more than 5% by 2025. The same can be attributed to government initiatives to replace and upgrade existing distribution networks.

By installation, the outdoor installation segment is expected to have a large DC switchgear market share due to its ability to withstand harsh climatic conditions while also providing reliable and cost-effective operations.

Competitive Landscape:

A few key players in the DC switchgear market are Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation (Japan), Siemens (Germany), Hitachi Energy Ltd. (Japan), ABB (Switzerland) and Eaton (Ireland), L & T (India), Lucy Electric (UK), Hubbell Incorporated (United States).

DC switchgear companies use different strategies to acquire a high share in the DC switchgear market. Some of the key strategies in DC switchgear market include contracts and agreements, investments and expansions, partnerships, collaborations, alliances, and joint ventures.

MHI Vestas Offshore Wind has agreed to supply high voltage switchgear by 2022 with Mitsubishi Electric Europe B.V. and Taiwanese manufacturer Shihlin Electric Co.

Eaton has announced the acquisition of Switchgear Solutions, Inc., a pioneer in innovative switchgear solutions, in the United States to introduce advanced medium voltage products in North America. Customers would benefit from this acquisition as it would provide compact, low-maintenance, and highly configurable solutions.

Key Segments

By Voltage:

Up to 750 V

750 V to 1,800 V

1,800 V to 3,000 V

3,000 V to 10 kV

Above 10 kV

By Deployment:

Fixed Mounting

Plug-In

Withdrawable Units

By Application:

Railways

Solar Farms

Battery Storage

EV Charging Infrastructure

Marine

Power Generation

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

