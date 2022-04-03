Salam Air new affordable flights the Oman way

SalamAir in Oman started flying from Oman to four Indian cities. Services are from Salalah to Calicut and from Muscat to Jaipur, Lucknow, and Trivandrum.

The flights from Salalah to Calicut will operate on Friday and Sunday starting from 3rd April. Flights from Muscat to Jaipur will operate daily except Sunday, Lucknow double daily, and Trivandrum daily except Monday.

While the Salalah to Calicut route is new, previously, SalamAir operated special flights to these Indian destinations as part of the COVID-19 pandemic related air bubble pact between India and Oman, now with the launch of the scheduled flights from Muscat to Jaipur, Lucknow, and Trivandrum (Thiruvananthapuram), SalamAir has expanded its network in the Indian Subcontinent.

Captain Mohamed Ahmed, CEO of SalamAir, said, “In line with our network expansion plan, it is with great pleasure that we announce our direct flights to India. Our aim is always to provide our customers with greater connectivity and convenience, and the addition of these routes will cater to the expat population, business travellers, and tourists. Our strategic cooperation with Oman Air enables us to serve the Indian market and augment demand and traffic volume, thus fulfilling the Oman Vision 2040”.

SalamAir recently announced its strategic cooperation with Oman Air, which expanded the codeshare agreement to facilitate dynamic and smooth passengers’ movement to the Sultanate to promote tourism growth.

He added, As part of our network expansion goals, we plan to introduce non-stop flights from Suhar to Calicut; the groundwork for these flights is currently being done to have four flights a week on this route, which we hope to announce soon. He continued, While Oman is home to a large Indian community, India is one of the top trading partners of Oman. During the pandemic, we operated multiple charter flights; and we hope to continue our service to the community and hope our flights will continue to facilitate and strengthen these strong ties and bilateral relationships in the future.

Muscat

Muscat, the capital city of the Sultanate of Oman, is one of Oman’s most renowned tourist destinations. Muscat is a paradise for visitors with incredible beaches, stunning mountains, spectacular deserts, impressive mosques, historical forts, excellent museums, world-class opera, entertainment venues, and picturesque locales.

Salalah

Salalah in the Dhofar governorate is the land of many wonders, great outdoors, misty mountains, gushing waterfalls, swaying coconut palms, fruit orchards, and lush greenery. In Salalah, during Khareef it is not a red carpet that welcomes you but an endless carpet of green. The monsoon showers and the flow of people to Salalah go in tandem. While the showers throw in a bright splash of green on Salalah, the sea of humanity that throngs at the festival square, the many tourist spots, and other quaint places virtually light up this unique Gulf locale with a special glow.

Calicut

Calicut, or Kozhikode as it is officially called, is a coastal city in the south Indian state of Kerala. It was a leading trading center for spices during the medieval period. A few minutes’ drive from Kozhikode will take tourists to a beach called Kappad, where Vasco Da Gama first put his foot along with 170 other men in India. One can also visit Beypore beach, famous for boat-building yards; this place is an important destination to see during a holiday in Kozhikode.

Jaipur

Jaipur, the capital of Rajasthan State in India, is commonly known as the ‘Pink City. The city is steeped in history and culture, with broad avenues and spacious gardens. Here the past comes alive in stunning forts and palaces, blushed pink, where once lived the maharajas. The bustling bazaars of Jaipur, famous for Rajasthan jewellery, fabric, and shoes, possess a timeless quality and are a treasure-trove for the shoppers.

Lucknow

Lucknow is the capital of the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh and boasts of a rich tradition of culture, art, poetry, music and food. Lucknow offers many unique experiences, from exquisite monuments to delicious food and intricate handicrafts. From a vibrant culinary scene and magnificent historical monuments to its rich art and culture and vestiges of colonial charm, the city is as welcoming as its people’s warmth.

Trivandrum

Bordered by backwaters, beaches and dotted with several scenic waterfalls and lakes, Trivandrum or Thiruvananthapuram, the capital of Kerala state, captivates one with its natural charms. A long shoreline with globally renowned beaches, historic monuments, backwater stretches, and rich cultural heritage makes this district a sought-after tourist destination. The wooded highlands on the Western Ghats give some of the most enchanting picnic spots in the city. The city is an excellent base to explore Varkala, another famous seaside holiday destination with good infrastructure.

SalamAir meets the nation’s growing demand for affordable travel options and aims to generate further opportunities for employment and business creation in various sectors in Oman. In a short span, SalamAir has achieved growth in its operations and has expanded its reach across the region serving customers across a cross-section of society.

SalamAir flights are now open for sale through SalamAir.com, call centres, and appointed travel agents. All operations are subject to strict adherence to the travel mandate issued by the civil aviation authorities and other COVID-19 related guidelines issued by respective authorities.

SalamAir flies to domestic destinations including Muscat, Salalah, Suhar and international destinations to Dubai, Doha, Riyadh, Jeddah, Medina, Dammam, Kuwait, Bahrain, Trabzon, Kathmandu, Baku, Shiraz, Istanbul, Alexandria, Khartoum, Multan, Sialkot, Karachi, Dhaka, Chattogram, Jaipur, Trivandrum, and Lucknow. SalamAir also flies directly from Suhar to Shiraz, Jeddah, and Salalah, and from Salalah, Jeddah, Medina, and Calicut.

SalamAir commenced its commercial operations in 2017, intending to set new standards in the aviation industry in Oman. SalamAir was awarded the Youngest Fleet in Asia by Youngest Fleet in Asia 2021 by Ch-Aviation. It operates six A320neo and two A321neo.