Food Authenticity Market 2022 Size, Development Strategy, Analysis, Opportunity Assessment, Key Players and Trends by Forecast 2030

A new study by Future Market Insights opines food authenticity market to grow at a steady pace through 2030. Adoption will be driven by growing consumer focus on food safety and growing clean label trend. FMI’s new study tracks food authenticity market in 20+ countries for the period 2020-2030.

According to the study, in recent years, access to pure and adulterant free foods has come under significant jeopardy. Widespread prevalence of food adulteration, mislabeling and undisclosed ingredient details have generate a massive furor amongst health conscious consumers as well as healthcare providers.

On an average, approximately 57% of the global population suffers from morbidities inflicted due to consumption of sub-standard and contaminated foodstuffs. Moreover, nearly 1/4th of the world’s food supply is adulterated annually. Realizing this, countries have taken proactive steps to mitigate the adverse effects of food adulteration.

Increasing consciousness among consumers has elevated the need for introducing clean-label, organic-based and naturally derived foods. Based on these developments, the global food authenticity market is all set to experience an impressive upsurge in the coming years.

Key Takeaways from FMI’s Food Authenticity Market Report

Global food authenticity market is likely to expand at a noteworthy CAGR in the forthcoming decade

Asia-Pacific to emerge as the fastest expanding region for food authenticity testing, attributed to a large population base

High incidence of meat consumption to provide traction to meat speciation authenticity tests

Economically Motivated Adulterations (EMA) compelling governments to impose tough legislations to keep food adulteration in check

PCR-based tests are expected to retain their popularity due to quick delivery of test results

Processed foods testing is expected to acquire surging popularity due to high demand

COVID-19 Impact Insights

The COVID-19 pandemic presents an exceptional and unprecedented challenge for competent authorities with responsibilities for national food safety control systems. As consumers resort to consuming health and immunity boosting foods, demand for clean-label products is rising exponentially.

While nationwide lockdowns and social distancing measures have limited laboratory testing capacities, it has not fully ceased as chances of food adulteration are maximum during this time period. Unscrupulous traders are prowling the market with the objective of flooding it with adulterated food products.

Thus, leading players have revised growth forecasts to demonstrate that the market is expected to remain afloat albeit at lower projections and reduced revenue margins. Growth is expected to be restored to normal levels in the post-pandemic scenario, once lockdowns are eased following a decline in infection rates.

Leading Food Authenticity Market Players

Some leading players in the global food authenticity market include ALS Ltd., EMSL Analytical Inc, Genetic ID NA Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, Merieux NutriSciences Corporation, Intertek Group PLC, Microbac Laboratories Inc., SGS SA and Romer Labs to name a few.

The aforementioned players employ a combination of tactics such as product launches, technological advancements, strategic acquisitions and expansion of research facilities in untapped markets.

ALS Ltd., for instance, offers a wide range of testing and analysis with respect to ascertaining food quality. Its food authenticity tests incorporate meat speciation through the ELISA/PCR testing techniques, halal verification and genetically modified foods. It also offers testing for detecting contaminants and allergens.

In May 2016, Intertek established its AgriTech laboratory in Hyderabad, India to perform DNA-based testing of various agricultural products. Simultaneously, the company unveiled its advanced ScanBi DNA technology.

Key Segments

Food Tested

Meat & Meat Products

Dairy & Dairy Products

Processed Foods

Other Food Tested

Target Testing

Meat Speciation

Country of Origin & Ageing

Adulteration

False Labelling

Technology

PCR-Based

Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (LC-MS)

Isotope

Immunoassay Based/ELISA

Other Technologies

Region

North America (U.S & Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico & Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX & Rest of Europe)

South Asia (India, ASEAN & Rest of South Asia)

East Asia (China, Japan & South Korea)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel & Rest of MEA)

Oceania (Australia & New Zealand)

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What are the growth prospects of food authenticity market?

The global food authenticity market is slated to record largely positive growth, experiencing a healthy CAGR throughout 2020-2030. Growth is primarily being underpinned by surging demand for clean-label and adulterant free foods across lucrative markets.

Which is the largest market for food authenticity players?

Asia-Pacific is slated to emerge as the most lucrative revenue generator, attributed to a large population base. Majority of food testing demand is likely to be stimulated from China and India, the world’s most densely populated countries. This is because the prevalence of food adulteration is maximum across these countries.

Who are the leading food authenticity market players?

Presently, the global food authenticity market is interspersed with the presence of the following market players: EMSL Analytical Inc, Genetic ID NA Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, Merieux NutriSciences Corporation, Intertek Group PLC, Microbac Laboratories Inc., SGS SA and Romer Labs. The aforementioned players employ a combination of tactics such as product launches, technological advancements, strategic acquisitions and expansion of research facilities in untapped markets.

