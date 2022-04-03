Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food Market 2022 | Latest Trends, Demand, Growth, Opportunities & Outlook Till 2030

Ready-to-use Therapeutic food market will grow at a steady CAGR through 2030, according to a new research by ESOMAR-certified firm Future Market Insights (FMI). The study opines that impact of COVID-19 on ready-to-use therapeutic food market will be moderate, and industry players can expect to see sustained growth throughout the forecast period.

Malnutrition is a serious problem impacting humanity today. According to the World Health Organization, nearly 50 million children worldwide are severely malnourished, while almost 500 million are overweight. Around 45% of deaths among children under 5 years are attributed to undernutrition.

Key Takeaways

MEA to emerge as a hotbed for RUTF manufacturers, owing to high incidence of malnutrition

Drinkable therapeutic foods to enjoy massive popularity due to heightening nutritional supplements demand for infants

UNICEF to remain a frontrunner due to its unwavering commitment to eradicate world hunger

Sales of therapeutic nutritional supplements are likely to survive the COVID-19 pandemic

COVID-19 Impact Insights

The COVID-19 pandemic has amplified the risk of acute malnutrition among the poorest sections of the society. In the face of government-mandated shutdowns, millions of people have become unemployed, especially in the agriculture sector, thus disrupting critical nutrition enhancement programs.

The impact has been especially drastic across the developing and underdeveloped worlds. It is apprehended that severely malnourished children are at a dangerously high risk of contracting the novel coronavirus due to weakened immunity. The same is true for the geriatric population.

Hence, manufacturers are implementing several arrangements to ensure that the availability of ready-to-use therapeutic foods is not hampered. As a result, sales have largely been sustained throughout the course of the pandemic, and is expected to remain so in the future.

Ready-to-use Therapeutic Food Market Players

Market players are actively involved in developing and launching new nutrition enhancing formulations in various forms. In addition, these players are collaborating with governmental and non-governmental agencies to aid in effective distribution of ready-to-use therapeutic foods to the most severely impacted regions.

Prominent players within this landscape include: Nuflower Foods, GC Rieber Compact AS, Valid Nutrition, InnoFaso, Edesia Inc., Nutrivita Foods, Diva Nutritional Products, Insta Products Ltd., Mana Nutritive Aid Product Inc., Meds & Food for Kids Inc, Samil Industrial Co., Tabatchnick Fine Foods Inc., Amul India, and Société de Transformation Alimentaire.

Nuflower Foods, a prominent Indian nutritional foods manufacturer, markets the NutriFEEDO® ready-to-use therapeutic food paste which is rich in energy and protein to alleviate Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM). The product is specifically designed for malnourished children, and is easy to digest.

Similarly, GC Rieber Compact AS manufactures the eeZee20TM which is a lipid based nutrient supplement for preventing malnutrition among children aged under 6 months, thus promoting healthy growth by preventing micronutrient deficiencies.

Enhancement of R&D capacities is another approach adopted by RUTF manufacturers. For instance, Nutrivita Foods has a robust research and development department dedicated to the development of effective nutrition enhancing foods. It has a strong ties with Nutriset for this purpose. It also partners with academic organizations to enhance its capabilities.

Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food Market Key Segment

Type

Solid

Paste

Drinkable Therapeutic Food

End User

Region

North America (U.S & Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico & Rest of Latin America)

Europe (France, Germany, Spain, U.K, Italy, BENELUX, Nordics, Russia, Poland & Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand and Rest of APAC)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Malawi, Kenya, South Africa & Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Answered in the Report

Briefly outline the growth of ready-to-use therapeutic food market.

The global ready-to-use therapeutic food market is anticipated to register a double digit CAGR, crossing the US$ 300 Mn mark by 2020-end.

Which is the most popular ready-to-use therapeutic food?

According to FMI’s analysis, the drinkable foods segments is poised to experience maximum sales. Growth is underpinned by high incidence of infant malnutrition. Also, liquid supplements are easier to digest by young babies.

How will COVID-19 impact the market?

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a major spike in ready-to-use therapeutic food products consumption. High degree of susceptibility to the infection due an already weakened immune system is expected to generate high demand therapeutic foods.

Which region is expected to be the most promising in the future?

The Middle East & Africa is slated to be a revenue hotspot, attributed to a high incidence of poverty and hunger which has ultimately ushered in high levels of malnutrition.

