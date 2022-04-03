Food Irradiation Market Research Report Opportunities & Challenges With Totally Different Segments, Forecast 2030

The global food irradiation market is scheduled to cross the US$ 300 million mark by the end of 2030, according to ESOMAR-certified firm, Future Market Insights’ new report.

Heightening concerns regarding food adulteration and contamination is augmenting the need for effective quality assessment solutions, thus expanding the scope of food irradiation technologies. These technologies help enhance the shelf life of foodstuffs by eliminating bacterial and fungal growth.

Furthermore, accelerating demand for sterile foods in healthcare settings is also providing traction to food irradiation technologies. Sterile foods are highly beneficial for patients suffering from life altering diseases such as cancer and HIV/AIDS.

COVID-19 Impact Insights

The novel coronavirus pandemic has led to a major global economic downturn. Multiple industries are experiencing production cycle and supply chain disruptions due to government enforced lockdowns to contain the virus’s spread. Consequently, they are experiencing reduced profit and revenue margins.

With regard to food irradiation, sluggishness is anticipated to remain until the latter half of 2021. This is primarily because of a reduction in laboratory testing due to curbs on on-premises operations by agencies. However, this downturn is not expected to be severe, as testing is possible under remote conditions as well.

Furthermore, demand for clean-label and adulterant free foods has especially heightened since the pandemic’s onset, attributed to fears of contracting the coronavirus through the ingestion of contaminated foodstuffs. This is expected to sustain demand for food irradiating tests throughout the duration of the pandemic.

Competition Landscape

The global food irradiation market is interspersed with the presence of various regional and international level manufacturers. Prominent vendors include Food Technology Service Inc., Sterigenics International Inc., Gray Star Inc., Ionisos SA, Nordion Inc., Reviss Services Ltd., Sadex Corporation, Sterix Isomedix Services, Scantech Sciences Inc., and Phytosan SA De C.

A combination of divestitures, expansion of manufacturing and business capacities and acquisitions characterize the aforementioned players’ key market strategies. Besides, they also concentrate on enhancing their product portfolios through the development and introduction of new technologies.

In 2017, Sterigenics International Inc. successfully executed its gamma sterilization capacity in an effort to increase its global outreach. The expansion cost amounted to US$ 17.5 million. The expansion involved the installation of a new gamma irradiator to expand its testing capacities.

In 2019, Ionisos SA acquired Steril Milano, a specialist in sterilization services. The acquisition was initiated keeping in mind the company’s objective of enhancing their regional footprint across Europe, thus allowing them to access a wider customer base.

Key Segments

Source

Gama Radiation X-Ray Radiation Electron Beam Radiation

Technology

Ultra-High Pressure Steam Pasteurization Food Coating Ozone Treatment Other Technologies

Region

North America (U.S & Canada) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina & Rest of Latin America) Europe (Germany, France, Spain, U.K, BENELUX & Rest of Europe) South Asia (India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia & Rest of South Asia) East Asia (China, Japan & South Korea) Oceania (Australia & New Zealand) Middle East & Africa (GCC, Northern Africa, South Africa & Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Answered in the Report

Identify the primary source of food irradiation.

Gamma radiation is expected to emerge as the main source of food irradiation in the upcoming forecast period. High degree of safety and reliability of testing is considered a primary driver of the segment’s growth.

What drives the global food irradiation market?

According to FMI’s analysis, increasing incidences of food adulteration, contamination and poisoning amongst consumers is accelerating growth prospects for food irradiation technologies, the objective being the provision of clean and safe food. Additionally, rising demand for sterile foods across healthcare settings is also catapulting growth. Sterile foods are especially needed to boost immunity of patients suffering from debilitating conditions such as AIDS and cancer.

Which is the largest market for food irradiation?

Asia Pacific is likely to be the fastest growing region, attributed to a rapidly exploding population base which has led to increased demand for clean and high quality foods.

Which are the prominent players within the food irradiation landscape?

Prominent players in the food irradiation landscape include Food Technology Service Inc., Sterigenics International Inc., Gray Star Inc., Ionisos SA, Nordion Inc., Reviss Services Ltd., Sadex Corporation, Sterix Isomedix Services, Scantech Sciences Inc., Phytosan SA De C and Tacleor LLC.

