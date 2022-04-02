Pulses Market Size Analysis With Concentrate On Key Drivers, Trends & Challenges 2022 2030

Future Market Insights (FMI) has anticipated the global pulses market to surpass a revenue threshold of US$ 100 Bn by the end of the 2020-2030 forecast period, in its recently published report.

FMI opines the market is slated to scale new heights amid heightening demand for fiber-rich and nutrient infused foodstuffs. Recent years have seen an upsurge in the availability of pulse based instant foods. Pulses are known to reduce cholesterol and triglyceride levels, thus enhancing life expectancy.

After taking the COVID-19 pandemic into consideration, growth prospects for the global pulses market appear largely optimistic, with sluggishness staving off due to relaxation of lockdowns.

Key Takeaways from FMI’s Pulses Market Report

APEJ to represent lucrative growth opportunities, generating nearly 60% of revenue Dried beans to enjoy widespread popularity, attributed to the presence of vital micronutrients Demand for organic pulses experiencing northward shift, expanding at a CAGR exceeding 7% E-commerce to register staggering growth, owing to rising dependence on virtual platforms amid the pandemic crisis Pulse flour acquiring ascending popularity due to widespread applications in preparing various foods Global pulses market to expand at 4.9% value CAGR across the assessment period

COVID-19 Impact Insights

As the COVID-19 pandemic tightens its grip around the world, the global pulses market has experienced minor deceleration. This has mostly resulted due to constraints in logistical arrangements to transport finished products from the producer to the market. Fortunately, this setback is gradually eroding with lockdown restrictions easing.

Moreover, growth of the pulses market is largely being sustained by e-commerce channels, despite conventional retail outlets resuming operations. Voluntary social distancing measures adopted by consumers is driving this purchasing behavior. Nowadays, consumers are relying on platforms such as Big Basket, Amazon and Grofers to purchase pulses.

Furthermore, the trend of healthy eating has also picked up pace, with consumers hoping to strengthen their immunity by eating fiber, nutrient and vitamin rich foodstuffs. Therefore, growth prospects of the global pulses market appear largely optimistic throughout the 2020-2030 assessment period.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the global pulses landscape are concentrating on introducing innovative and customized products based on customer-specific requirements, strategic collaborations, partnerships and ventures.

For instance, in 2017, Danone acquired WhiteWave, a prominent plant-based food & beverages manufacturer with the objective of expanding its own range of plant-based foods and beverages. This acquisition has helped Danone realize its commitment to uphold consumer expectations of healthy and sustainable food choices.

In 2008, General Mills Inc. introduced a wide spectrum of gluten-free cereals within its product portfolio. These cereals are primarily made from non-gluten containing sources such as pumpkin seeds, peanuts, corn, pulses, berries and other fruits & vegetables.

In November 2016, Monde Nissin entered into a joint venture with Nippon Indosari to launch Sarimonde Foods, with the objective of broadening its food and beverage portfolio outreach within the Philippines.

Key Segments

Product Type

Dry Beans

Lentils

Faba Beans

Dry Peas

Chickpeas

Cowpeas

Bambara Beans

Pigeon Peas

Vetches

Nature

Form

End Use Application

Food & Beverage Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Cosmetic Industry

Nutraceutical Industry

Animal Feed Industry

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Mass Grocery Retailers

Wholesale Stores

Departmental Stores

Food & Drink Specialty Stores

Other Retail Forums

Online (E-commerce)

Food Service (HoReCa)

Institutional (Schools, Universities, etc.)

Region

North America (U.S & Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico & Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, BENELUX, Russia, Poland & Rest of Europe)

APEJ (China, India, South Korea, ASEAN Countries & Rest of APEJ)

Japan

Oceania (Australia & New Zealand)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, Northern Africa & Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What will be the pulses market size in 2030?

The global pulses market is expected to embark on an impressive trajectory, exceeding US$ 100 Bn by 2030. Even after considering the impact of COVID-19, growth prospects remain highly positive for the forecast period.

Which is the most widely consumed pulse type?

According to FMI, dry beans are likely to be the most widely consumed pulse type in the forthcoming decade, attributed to their high nutritional value and presence of vital nutrients.

What drives the global pulses industry?

Augmenting demand for healthy ready-to-eat foodstuffs is impelling the global pulses market. Various food companies are introducing pulse based snacks to cater to this soaring demand. Moreover, heightened government support to accelerate pulse production is also driving growth.

What are the key challenges for pulse producers and suppliers?

A major impediment to the pulses market is availability of alternative substitutes which are equally rich in essential nutrients. Crops such as peanut, hemp, flex and soybean are becoming highly popular amongst the current generation, thus tilting demand.

