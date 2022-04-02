New General Manager at Park Hyatt Siem Reap

Park Hyatt Siem Reap has great pleasure in announcing the selection of Rina Mariani as General Manager of Park Hyatt Siem Reap in northwestern Cambodia as of April 1, 2022.

Rina was fortunate enough to grow up in Nusa Dua in Bali and felt destined for a career in hospitality.

“As a Balinese soul, it is in my nature to receive guests and feel sincere empathy,” she says.

“Also, I think the hospitality profession is simply amazing. It’s more than just a job – it’s a lifestyle.”

In 2000, Rina joined the Hyatt family as a convention services manager at Grand Hyatt Bali.

Over the next two decades, she rose through events, sales, marketing and management ranks at Shangri-La’s Golden Sands Resort and Rasa Sayang Resort & Spa, both in Penang; Park Hyatt Dubai, Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights & Residences, and Hotel Equatorial Penang. In 2020, she became General Manager for the first time at Andaz Bali.

“I plan to raise the flag for Park Hyatt in Cambodia once again,” says Rina of her new role.

“The pandemic has affected us all greatly, and reopening the hotel, rebuilding the team with existing associates and finding new momentum and business opportunities are my key areas of focus in the year ahead.”