36-hour curfew imposed in Sri Lanka ahead of planned protests

Sri Lankan law enforcement authorities have imposed a 36-hour curfew in the wake of mass protests against the unprecedented economic crisis in the country.

The curfew will go into effect at dusk on Saturday and be lifted on Monday morning, police said.

Curfew announcement came a day after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa imposed a state of emergency giving authorities sweeping powers, following mass anti-government protests against worsening shortages of food, fuel and medicine in Sri Lanka.

The curfew and state of emergency, which gives the army authority to act alone, including arresting civilians, in the country of 22 million came as social media posts called for protests on Sunday.

“Do not be deterred by tear gas, very soon they will run out of dollars to re-stock,” said one post encouraging people to demonstrate even if police attempt to break up gatherings.

“#GoHomeRajapaksas” and “#GotaGoHome” have been trending for days on Twitter and Facebook in the country, which is battling severe shortages of essentials, sharp price rises and crippling power cuts in its most painful downturn since independence from Britain in 1948.

The coronavirus pandemic has torpedoed tourism and remittances, both vital to the economy, and authorities have imposed a broad import ban in an attempt to save foreign currency.

Many economists also say the crisis has been exacerbated by government mismanagement, years of accumulated borrowing, and ill-advised tax cuts.

Travel industry experts say the state of emergency in Sri Lanka could be a new blow to hopes of a tourism revival as insurance rates usually rise when a country declares a security emergency.