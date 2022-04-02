Hidden Threat of Amputation Related to Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD)

The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson today announced the launch of Save Legs. Change Lives.™ Spot Peripheral Artery Disease Now, a multi-year initiative aimed at creating urgency and action to address the hidden threat of peripheral artery disease (PAD)-related amputation, with an initial focus on reaching Black Americans, who are more than twice as likely to be impacted by PAD.1 Janssen has joined forces with leading professional associations, healthcare systems and community organizations to advance equitable care for individuals and communities placed at an increased risk for cardiovascular disease in the U.S.

Cardiovascular disease – also known as heart disease – is the leading cause of death in the U.S.2 and can affect more than just the heart.3 One serious condition that often goes underdiagnosed and undertreated is PAD,4 a common circulatory condition that causes blood vessels to narrow and reduces blood flow to the limbs, most often the legs.5 PAD affects an estimated 20 million Americans,6 yet only approximately 8.5 million are diagnosed.7 If left untreated, PAD can lead to serious events including heart attack, stroke, acute limb ischemia or amputation.5

Black Americans experience disproportionate rates of cardiovascular disease,8 and – as a result of higher rates of asymptomatic PAD,9 less access to quality vascular care10 and greater risk for delays in care9 – are up to four times more likely than white Americans to have a PAD-related amputation.10

“While health inequities have long existed, the last several years have brought them to the forefront of our collective consciousness. Black Americans are placed at disproportionate risk of losing legs and lives – a reality we all must actively address,” said Dr. Pernessa Seele*, Founder and CEO, The Balm in Gilead, Inc., a faith-based organization engaged in eliminating health disparities. “We believe the most effective way to eliminate the alarming health disparities within Black populations is for intentional, sustained and compassionate action by the healthcare industry, public health and faith communities.”

PAD is a leading cause of amputations in the U.S.,10 with rates continuing to rise.11 Amputations are a devastating complication of PAD and are associated with high mortality, despite being largely preventable.10 Tragically, PAD-related amputations are directly correlated to an increased risk of death, with 70 percent of patients with PAD who have a leg amputation dying within three years.12

Save Legs. Change Lives.™ has three main areas of focus: driving research, collaborating with powerful partners, and empowering individuals and communities.