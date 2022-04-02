Innovative Alzheimer’s Disease Treatment with a Transdermal Patch

Luye Pharma Group today announced that its subsidiary Luye Pharma Switzerland AG has entered into agreements with Exeltis Pharma México, S.A. de C.V and Exeltis Pharmaceuticals Holding, S.L (Exeltis), under which the company grants Exeltis exclusive rights to commercialize Rivastigmine Multi-Day Transdermal Patch (Rivastigmine MD) in Mexico and Poland.

Rivastigmine MD is a twice-weekly innovative patch formulation of Rivastigmine for the treatment of mild to moderate dementia associated with Alzheimer’s disease. The drug was developed by Luye Pharma on its proprietary transdermal patch platform and has received marketing authorization for several European countries.

Bruno Delie, General Manager of Luye Pharma (Switzerland), said: “Exeltis has a comprehensive commercial platform and a wealth of knowledge and expertise in the central nervous system (CNS) therapeutic area. We look forward to working closely with Exeltis to address the unmet needs of growing Alzheimer’s patient communities, and to help them better manage the disease.” Being part of the Insud Pharma Group, which is headquartered in Spain, Exeltis is a multinational pharmaceutical company with products currently sold in 44 countries around the world. The company has extensive experience in CNS diseases and robust business operations in Europe and LatAm.

Luye Pharma is accelerating the development and commercialization of Rivastigmine MD in the global market. Sales in European markets are covered by the company’s local affiliates and partners. Meanwhile, exclusive development and commercialization rights for Rivastigmine MD in Japan have been granted to a Japanese partner. Luye Pharma also plans to accelerate the marketing of Rivastigmine MD in a number of developing countries and emerging markets around the world.

Alzheimer’s disease is an irreversible neurodegenerative disease which causes progressive decline in memory and other cognitive aspects. Dementia associated with Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia, accounting for 60-80% of all cases[i]. It is estimated that there are over 50 million people living with dementia globally, a figure which is set to more than triple, to 152 million by 2050[ii].

Progression of new drug development in the field of Alzheimer’s disease is relatively slow, and at present there are only a very limited number of therapeutic options available to patients. Rivastigmine is a first-line drug in the treatment of dementia associated with Alzheimer’s disease and is currently marketed worldwide.