Plant Based Chicken Market: Future Innovation Ways, Growth & Profit Analysis, Forecast By 2030

The global plant based chicken market is poised to reach US$ 8 Bn by 2030-end, registering double-digit growth from 2020-2030, according to ESOMAR-certified Future Market Insights’ (FMI) latest report on the subject.

Growing concern for animal welfare is bringing about a paradigm shift in consumer eating habits. Initiation of mass level awareness campaigns combined with tough legislations prohibiting or limiting animal slaughter across several countries is primarily fueling growth of the market.

Furthermore, consumers are willingly substituting meat products with meat analogues, attributed to rising awareness about the ill-effects of excessive meat consumption on human health.

COVID-19 Impact Insights

The food & beverages domain stands to gain the most out of the crisis, with demand for plant-based foods experiencing steep incline. Increasing apprehension among consumers about the possible spread of COVID-19 through animal-based food products is stimulating demand for vegan alternatives.

This surging requirement for clean label and naturally derived foods is catapulting the plant based chicken market. Demand is especially strong across the United States, Brazil and India, as they have the highest number of COVID-19 infections. Therefore, people are altering their dietary preferences, prompting manufacturers to increase their presence.

Competitive Scenario

The plant based chicken market is highly competitive, interspersed with the presence of numerous regional and global players. Prominent players profiled in the report include Impossible Foods, Gardein (Conagra Brands), Atlantic Natural Foods LLC, Beyond Meat, Puris Proteins LLC, Tyson Foods Inc., and CHS Inc.

In July 2016, Impossible Foods made its debut by introducing the world’s first meat analogue product titled the Impossible Burger, which is derived primarily from plant-based products. The production process involves 95% less land and 74% less water usage.

Likewise, Gardein by Conagra Brands markets products such as Chick’n and Turk’y, Beefless and Porkless, Fishless and Plant-Based Jerky. Such a wide product offering has enabled the company to capture a large customer base. It also runs the ‘Meatless Monday’ program.

In December 2019, Atlantic Natural Foods announced the launch of its award-winning plant based Chipotle Bowl Meal Solution in over 500 Costco stores throughout North America. This introduction helped the company achieve 100% growth for the FY 2019-20.

In July 2019, Dunkin Donuts announced it would be selling breakfast sandwiches using Beyond Meat’s Meatless Sausage line of products throughout Manhattan, New York City. The company also launched an e-commerce website in 2020 to increase its virtual presence.

Key Segments

Product Type

Burger Patty

Crumbles & Grounds

Sausages

Hot Dogs

Nuggets

Bacon Chips

Deli Slices

Chunks & Tips

Shreds

Cutlet

Strips, Tenders & Fingers

Source

Soy-based Protein

Wheat-based Protein

Pea-based Protein

Canola-based Protein

Fava Bean-based Protein

Potato-based Protein

Rice-based Protein

Lentil-based Protein

Flax-based Protein

Chia-based Protein

Corn-based Protein

Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Food Stores

Online Retail

HoReCa (Food Service Sectors)

Region

North America (U.S & Canada)

Europe & MEA (Germany, U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Rest of Europe & MEA)

Latin America (Ex. Mexico) (Brazil & Rest of Latin America)

Asia-Pacific (Greater China, South East Asia, Japan, South Korea, India and Australia & New Zealand)

Key Questions Answered in the Report

How will plant based chicken market expand from 2020-2030?

The global plant based chicken market will reach US$ 8 Bn by 2030. Growth is underpinned by growing preference for plant-derived foods for maintaining good health. The market is set to register double-digit growth

What are the primary growth driver(s) of the market?

Increasing concerns regarding animal welfare combined with the emergence of the meat 2.0 revolution are expected to provide maximum traction to the global plant based chicken market in the forthcoming decade

What challenges are plant-based chicken market players facing?

Several analysts and critiques have highlighted the fact that plant based meat products are over-processed and manufactured from GMOs, thus posing a major threat to human health and environment. These products are alleged to increase saturated fat content which may prove harmful for the body

Which are the prominent players in the market?

Prominent players in the plant based chicken landscape are Ingredion Inc, Atlantic Natural Foods, LLC, Beyond Meat, Inc., Impossible Foods, Inc., CHS INC, Puris Proteins, LLC, Tyson Foods, Inc., and Gardein by Conagra Brands.

