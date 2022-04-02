President Vladimir Putin: “All of you are now f*cked”

Since the beginning of the war, Russian authorities have finished off almost all the remaining independent media in the Russian Federation. Sieg Heil to Vladimir Putin!

According to Ivan Liptuga with the scream.travel campaign Russian is currently going through five stages of grief:

Denial Anger Bargaining Depression Acceptance

” But I am absolutely sure that non-partisan journalism is crucial in any country at any time. Of course, I cannot fill all the void that was created after the closure and blocking of the media before and after the start of the war. But I’ll try to do my best so that in Russian there will be not only state propaganda. I will also try to publish materials in English so that readers from other countries could better understand, what is going on in Putin’s Russia. I publish this newsletter myself. That’s why I need your support”, said Farida Rustamova , an Independent journalist published on Faridaily. Former BBC Russian Language Service, Meduza, RBC, TV Rain.

In his article just published on Substack.com entitled “Now we’re going to f*ck them all.” What’s happening in Russia’s elites after a month of the war.

In this blog Faridaily he lays out the possibly only independent view on how sanctions and propaganda have rallied even those who were against the invasion around Putin.

Farida explains:

This article could have come out earlier, but I wanted to gather as much information as possible to make sure I wasn’t being manipulated. I didn’t want to use yet another profane headline, but after talking to many people, I realized that this quote really says a lot. Again, I will say that I am not evaluating the words of my sources from a moral point of view, but only recording what’s happening.

“Since they adopted sanctions against us, we’re going to f*ck them. Now they’ll have to buy rubles on the Moscow Exchange to buy gas from us. But that’s just the beginning. Now we’re going to f*ck them all.”

So tells me, with enthusiasm, a high-ranking Russian official. He has long been a member of Putin’s team but has been considered a liberal thinker. A month ago he had a different attitude, saying with some chagrin that the most important thing was to stop the bloodshed in Ukraine, and then figure out how to live in the new reality.

He wasn’t the only one. There are no “disloyal” people left in power in Russia. But civil servants, employees, and heads of state companies, legislators, business elites close to the government — all were expressing, in private conversations, at least bewilderment at the invasion of Ukraine.

​​However, during the past month, there has been no mass exodus of officials or state managers. Big business is either staying silent or limiting itself to neutral phrases in favor of peace. Many with foreign passports left already.

Over the past week, I’ve spoken with several people close to Putin, as well as with about a dozen civil servants of various levels and state company employees. I had two goals. First of all, to understand the mood among the Russian elites and people close to them after the imposition of unprecedented sanctions on Russia. Secondly, to find out whether anyone is trying to convince President Putin to stop the bloodshed — and why Roman Abramovich ended up playing the role of mediator/diplomat.

In short, it can be said that, over the past month, Putin’s dream of consolidation among the Russian elite has come true.

These people understand that their lives are now tied only to Russia and that that’s where they’ll need to build them. The differences and the influence of various circles and clans have been erased by the fact that, for the most part, people have lost their past positions and resources.

The possible conclusion of a peace treaty is unlikely to change the mood of the Russian elites. “We’ve passed the point of no return,” says a source close to the Kremlin. “Everyone understands that there will be peace, but that this peace won’t return the life we had before.”

Russian society, my sources tell me, has also rallied in support of Putin’s actions under the pressure of propaganda and under the consequences of sanctions. In a situation where, as it seems to them, the whole world is against Russia, its citizens “will hate the West and consolidate.”