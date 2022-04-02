Bulk Food Ingredients Market Notable Developments, Potential Players & Worldwide Opportunities 2031

As per a recent market survey by ESOMAR-certified consulting firm Future Market Insights (FMI), the global bulk food ingredients market reached US$ 771.6 Bn in 2021. Increasing demand for instant foods and ready meals is anticipated to propel sales, enabling expansion at a healthy 5.20% CAGR.

According to the study, bulk food ingredients market bore ominous losses in 2020 due to lockdown restrictions imposed to control the COVID-19 outbreak. However, sales are anticipated to recover at a steady pace, with a 4.90% year-over-year growth projection for 2020-2021.

Increasing urbanization in emerging economies is creating room for innovation in the packaged food industry. This factor is encouraging food producers to launch new products aligned with fluctuating consumers’ preferences, thereby spurring demand for high-quality bulk food ingredients.

In addition, growing consumers’ preference towards plant-based ingredients and cleaner labels is shaping the demand outlook for high-quality bulk food ingredients. Emergence of diet concepts such as vegan, keto and glutton-free will further spur demand for superior processed food products. In response to this, demand for high-quality bulk food ingredients is anticipated to rise during the assessment period.

Click the link to get a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-12673

Besides this, high consumption of ready meals due to hectic schedules and increasing per capita expenditure are urging brands to expand production operations to meet the growing consumers’ demand, which in turn is augmenting the bulk food ingredients market growth.

“Convenience and longer shelf life associated with packaged food are propelling sales in the market. Apart from this, sales of bulk food ingredients through online channels, along with demand for gourmet and ready-to-eat meals will continue augmenting market growth,” says the FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Based on product type, processed herbs & spices will account for maximum revenue during the forecast period. Applications of bulk food ingredients in ready meals will continue gaining traction. The U.S. is anticipated to witness high demand for bulk food ingredients, owing to the presence of key stakeholders in the country. Growth prospects in the U.K. are projected to be positive, due to high preference for gourmet sauces and condiments. China is projected to emerge as a lucrative market with increasing sales of instant global foods. Demand for bulk food ingredients in India is expected to witness an uptick, owing to increasing adoption of ready to eat meals. Japan and South Korea will account for 6.2% and 4.8% of the total market share respectively.

Competitive Landscape

DuPont, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Foods Inc., Tate & Lyle PLC, Associated British Foods plc, Olam International, Ingredion Incorporated, EHL Ingredients, Wilmar International, Suntory, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Symrise AG, Kerry Group Plc, Bunge Limited, Ajinomoto, George Weston, Sysco Corporation, Conagra Brands and Kirin Holdings and CHS Ltd. are among the leading players operating in the bulk food ingredients market.

As a part of their growth strategies, key stakeholders in the bulk food ingredients market are enhancing their product portfolios to improve sales. Besides this, mergers, acquisitions, and production facility expansions will gain high significance during the forecast period. For instance:

In April 2021, Olam Food ingredients acquired Olde Thompson, a private label manufacturer of dry spices and seasonings, from private equity firm Kainos Capital for US$ 950 Mn. The acquisition marked a 15-yearlong partnership with Olde Thompson to supply premium retail spice solutions to major US retailers. In July 2021, Ingredion, Inc., unveiled a new textured protein at the Institute of Food Technologists’ FIRST virtual conference. The company added VITESSENSE TEX Crumbles 102 protein to its wide range of plant-based solution for the United States and Canada.

Bulk Food Ingredients Market by Category

By Product Type:

Vegetable Oil

Sea Salt

Sugar & Sweeteners

Tea, Coffee & Cocoa

Flours

Processed Grains, Pulses & Cereals

Dried Fruits & Processed Nuts

Processed Herbs & Spices

By Application Type:

Bakery & Confectionery

Beverages

Meat & Poultry

Sea Food

Ready Meals

Dairy Products

Snacks & Savory

Sauces & Dressings and Condiments

Frozen Foods

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Buy This [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/12673

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What is the current bulk food ingredients market value?

The bulk food ingredients market reached a valuation of US$ 771.6 Bn in 2021.

At what rate did the bulk food ingredients market grow between 2016 and 2020?

The bulk food ingredients market experienced modest growth, exhibiting a 4.30% CAGR between 2016 and 2020.

What are the key trends driving bulk food ingredients sales?

Growing demand for instant food products and ready meals, coupled with longer shelf life and convenience offered by processed food is driving the bulk food ingredients market.

Who are the leading players in the Bulk food ingredients market?

Leading players operating in the bulk food ingredients market include DuPont, Cargill Foods Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Associated British Foods plc and Koninklijke DSM N.V.

What is the current market share of Japan and South Korea in the global bulk food ingredients market?

Japan and South Korea will collectively account for 6.2% and 4.8% of the total market share respectively.

About FMI:

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI’s latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]