Barbados Staff at Sandals Resorts Honored with Awards

Sandals Resorts in Barbados honored outstanding employees at the 7th annual Prestige Awards themed Grand Masquerade Ball today, Friday, April 1, 2022.

Those in attendance showed up in fine dress and enjoyed cocktails, food, and entertainment during the prestigious event where the Cultural Ambassador, Dr. The Most Honorable Anthony “Gabby” Carter, was also in attendance.

Carl Otto Beviere, Managing Director of Sandals Resorts Barbados, said the awards exemplify the hard work and dedication of the nominees and also included the entire staff of the resort. Beviere explained that it was the staff who helped the resort to overcome challenges faced from the fallout of COVID-19 as well as the St. Vincent volcanic eruption on April 9, 2021, that left Barbados covered in ash.

The Sandals Spirits Awards, named Ezra Worrell as The Mover and Shaker of the Year. George Johnson was awarded the Legendary Team Member of the Year, and the Circle of Joy Award was given to Allista Cumberbatch.

In the category of Make A Difference Awards category, Ronnie Walkes received the Earth Guardian Award, and Zoanesha John received the Foundation Sentinel Award.

Making Sandals and Barbados the best they can be.

In the Hall of Fame category, the Standing Ovation Award went to Melissa Hope, the Money Maker Award went to Cherie-Ann Charles, the Heart of the House Award went to Harold Belgrave, and the Pace Setter Award was given to Brian Shepherd.

In the All Stars Awards category, the All Rounder Award was given to Nekoda Hamilton, the MVP of the Year went to David Monrose, and the A-Team of the Year was awarded to Landscaping.

The Platinum Team Member of the Year was Mario Barrow, and the Diamond Team Member of the Year was Dwayne Walkes, and the People’s Choice Award was given to Glenroy Cadogan.

Said the Managing Director of Sandals Resorts Barbados to the awarded staff: “You have set the bar for excellence and are a shining example to your peers and management that you excel at what you do. The transformation of this resort has been remarkable and don’t fool yourselves, it starts with all of you here tonight,” he said.