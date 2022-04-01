High value insights meet real-world recommendations at IMEX Frankfurt

“In this post pandemic world associations are re-evaluating their strategies and diversifying their approach to events and community engagement. Our exclusive event, Association Focus, will bring association professionals together to review and discuss the steps they must take to meet the challenges of this new chapter.” Carina Bauer, CEO of the IMEX Group, introduces Association Focus, an exclusive day of networking and learning for association professionals at all levels. Led by expert global speakers, the program takes place at the Sheraton Frankfurt Airport Hotel & Conference Center on Monday 30 May – the day before IMEX in Frankfurt, held 31 May – 2 June.

Carola van der Hoeff, President of AC Forum and COO & Congress Director of the International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP), underlines the business need and the excitement fueling the sector’s reunion at the show: “The association representatives I’ve spoken with recently have all shared the same sentiment – they’re looking forward to returning to IMEX in Frankfurt and meeting face to face again.

“There are many reasons behind this: they’re looking forward to meeting their global suppliers and partners – venues and CVBs in particular – doing business and reinforcing those all-important partnerships. Alongside this, the associations are also excited about the sheer joy of seeing each other – colleagues, members, partners – face to face again after a long hiatus. By bringing everyone together, the show represents an opportunity to build relationships across multiple areas of the industry, ultimately making our sector stronger in the process.”

The topical and interactive program of Association Focus is divided into two streams, designed for association leaders and association events professionals, beginning with a keynote Leadership Passport: Helping Association Leaders Build a Thriving Community. Shane Feldman, founder of the largest youth-led organization in the world, Count Me In, will share the results of his research into community leadership and human behavior in over 25 countries. He will detail the universal strategies he’s uncovered that make teams click and associations thrive.

Michelle Mason, President & CEO of ASAE looks ahead to The Association Workplace of the Future: A world reshaped by COVID. She will moderate a panel session featuring Jeanne Sheehy, CMO of Bostrom Corporation and Liesbeth Switten, Secretary General at the Association of Issuing Bodies. Together, they’ll explore the economic impact of the pandemic for associations and share advice on how to evolve the business model.

Diversity, equity & inclusion for associations

With diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) high on many business agendas, it’s essential for associations to attract and retain diverse talent, and to craft content that resonates across demographics. The definition of DEI, however, can differ around the world and associations may need to consider different strategies for incorporating DEI practices across their organizations, from Boards, to staff, members, events and beyond. Tracy Bury, Deputy CEO of World Physiotherapy, Mike Morrissey, Chief Executive of the European Cancer Organisation, and Senthil Gopinath CEO of ICCA, join Michelle Mason on a panel covering these topics and more in Diversity, equity & inclusion for associations.

Long live content! – How to create 365 learning opportunities

Long live content! That’s the rallying cry from a panel session which sees Zhanna Kovalchuk, Executive Director of ESSKA; Vicki Greenwood, Director of Global Events at the Association of Corporate Treasurers and Davi Kaur, CEO of the European Society for Emergency Medicine at the European Cancer Organisation discuss how they generate year-round content. Using content as a transformation tool to drive continued membership engagement and prolong the life of an event will be covered in Long live content! – How to create 365 learning opportunities.

IMEX attendees can choose sessions from two streams of Association Focus and tailor the day to suit their own needs. Each session is expertly curated and designed to get to the ‘nuts and bolts’ of each topic, with experts using real life examples and learnings with an emphasis on open peer to peer discussions. The aim – as always – is for attendees to leave armed with new ideas to put into action.

Education partners ASAE, AMCI and ICCA, along with supporting partners ESAE and AC Forum, have all collaborated with IMEX to create Association Focus. Sponsored by Tel Aviv and Global Association Hubs, Association Focus takes place Monday 30 May and ends with an Association Social where attendees can catch up with industry friends and celebrate the start of IMEX in Frankfurt.

IMEX in Frankfurt takes place 31 May – 2 June 2022 – the business events community can register here. Registration is free.

