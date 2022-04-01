Events Club Forum, Sustainably Focused, Coming to You Soon!

Events Club Forum is The Meet-up and Market Place for the Event Industry that will be launched in June 2022. The format of the forum offers the unique combination of pre-scheduled B2B meetings with exhibition. A fantastic line up of industry speakers will top the event that allows only invited event and hospitality professionals. Even though more than 500 participants are expected, the show will include combined coffee breaks, lunches and a dinner party for all and at the same time, further enhancing networking.

Alain Pallas, Managing Director stated: “Large trade shows excel at bringing vast groups of people to the exhibition floor. That’s surely an amazing sight. At Events club Forum we see the power of a trade show in quality rather than quantity. We see it in the selection of participants, creating effective personalized schedules with targeted meetings, high quality catering and assuring we spend the maximum time together to maximize the business outcome for all. The very intense participant experience, with our team caring of all participants arrangements, assuring limited out of office time, creates the maximum time for attendees to create connections and take the maximum benefit.

Events Club Forum’s core partners are the Prague Congress Centre, hosting the event in its amazing premises overlooking Prague’s castle. AV Media, the indispensable AV supplier in the Czech Republic and beyond, will deliver all audio visual requirements. AIM Group supports the Europe Congress team with their PCO registration knowhow, whilst DZK, is taking care of all transportation planning within the event. Rapid is the official supplier of the stands purposely designed for the tradeshow. The main partner of the event is the Czech Convention Bureau, part of Czech Tourism.

“We are truly excited to host the first Events Club Forum that is going to take place in Prague in June 2022.”

“We see this as a great opportunity to present the unique offer of the Czech Republic, which belongs among the TOP meeting destinations worldwide. The forum provides a perfect platform for buyers and suppliers to meet, exchange ideas and find new partners. After the challenging times that we´ve all just experienced we believe that this event will play an important role in the restarting of the MICE industry.” Tereza Matejkova, head of the Czech Convention Bureau, mentioned.

Sustainability is one of the top priorities in Events Club Forum. Event bags will be made of an ingenious material that dissolves in hot water leaving zero waste. Europe Congress has also teamed up with ‘Zasime Stromy’, an organization planting trees in areas where they’re most needed. For every combo package purchased, Europe Congress and Zasime Stromy will plant a new tree!

Whilst the excitement is starting to grow and the registration is really picking up pace, participation is still possible. In order to timely book your spot, please get in touch with the Europe Congress team soon!