Ready to Serve Cocktails Market Outlook Cover New Business Strategy with Upcoming Opportunity 2031

There is a quite fine line between the ready to drink (RTD) and ready to serve (RTS) as both the terms are often used in collocation. But when it comes to alcoholic drinks, the definition is quite clear. RTD cocktails come in small sized packaging typically of the size 330 ml, thereby making it convenient for direct drinking whereas RTS cocktails are packed in a typical size of 1 litre container (mostly bottled glass) deeming it functional for serving.

Furthermore, the RTS cocktails have a high ABV (alcohol by volume) than that of the RTD cocktails. The introduction of RTS cocktails have helped in cutting down preparation time of cocktails by the bartenders, thus reducing lead time by enhancing customer service. The product was launched to reduce the hassle of preparing cocktails at house parties, barbeque nights, outings, and at large scale events such as music festivals, concerts, and other mega events to cater to larger crowds more aptly.

The ability of ready to serve cocktails to provide economies of scale in service sectors such as the HoReCa is quite impressive and therefore, the global ready to serve cocktails market is expected to register a strong positive growth rate over the forecast period.

New and Revolutionary Concepts to Further Drive the Market’s Growth

With the health and wellness trend gaining popularity worldwide, it is important for market players to come up with products that are appealing to the health conscious consumers. A product packed with high quality ingredients and delivers on taste and function would showcase a perfect spirit mix to compliment the healthy lifestyle.

For Instance, Coco21 is a premium, ready-to-serve cocktail, made with pure coconut water and premium vodka distilled five times. It is also pasteurized allowing it to stay fresh for 2 years when unopened. The concept of gluten-free vodka that mixes smoothly with coconut water for clean, natural taste is surely expected to turn the consumer’s eyeballs.

Global Ready to Serve Cocktails: Key Players

Some of the key players manufacturing ready to serve cocktails are as follows –

Austin Cocktails

Bamboozlers

Edwin + Sons Cocktail Co.

On The Rocks

Plain Spoke Cocktail Co.

Koloa Rum

Malibu

Coco21

Bacardi Limited

Artista Cocktail co.

many others.

Opportunities for Global Ready to serve Cocktails Market Participants:

North America and Europe regions dominate the global ready to serve cocktail market registering a combined market share of nearly 80%. The market is also bound to register the highest growth rates at these regions over the forecast period. Oceania is also expected to show growing demand for RST cocktails, a potential market for emerging players.

The South Asian and East Asian markets are expected to catch up soon with the West owing to the rapid urbanization and growing party culture. Looking at the optimistic scenario, the whole of Asian market could overtake the other leading regions in terms of market volume share within the span of 20 years, indicating potential returns on investments for market players investing in the Asian region.

Latin American consumers are primarily known for being rigid drinkers but with the millennials showing interests towards sophisticated drinks, the market is bound to show a moderate growth arte over the forecast period. The MEA region is estimated to grow at the slowest growth rate owing to cultural aspects.

COVID-19 Impact:

Since, the ready to serve cocktails are largely served at hotels, restaurants, and bars, and since all of the HoReCa segment was shut down as a measure to prevent the spread of corona virus, the market suffered huge losses in the worldwide COVID-19 lockdown. However, the market is expected to recover at an exponential rate post the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ready to serve cocktails market report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions.

By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the ready to serve cocktails market, including but not limited to: regional markets, primary ingredient, additive ingredient, container size, alcohol content, and sales channel.

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis on:

Ready to serve cocktails market segment

Ready to serve cocktails market dynamics

Ready to serve cocktails market size

Ready to serve cocktails supply and demand

Current trends/issues/challenges pertaining to ready to serve cocktails market

Competition landscape and emerging market participants in ready to serve cocktails market

Technology related to production/processing of ready to serve cocktails

Value chain analysis of the Ready to serve cocktails market

Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, Poland, Russia, Nordic, Rest of Europe)

East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The ready to serve cocktails market report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analysing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the ready to serve cocktails market report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the Ready to Serve Cocktails Market Report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the ready to serve cocktails market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the ready to serve cocktails market

Global Ready to Serve Cocktails: Market Segmentation

Based on Primary Ingredient :

Malt-based

Wine-based

Spirit-based

Others

Based on Additive Ingredient :

Based on Container Size :

Less than 750 ml

750-1500 ml

More than 1500 ml

Based on Alcohol Content :

Based on Sales Channel :

Liquor Store

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Convenience Store

Online Retail

HoReCa

Others

