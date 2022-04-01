Tissue Paper Converting Machines Market is estimated at US$ 1.6 Bn in 2022

Worldwide sales of tissue paper converting machines reached ~3 thousand units in 2018, unveils the new research study by Future Market Insight (FMI). According to the report, the tissue paper converting machines market is estimated to grow by ~5% YOY in 2019, primarily influenced by recent technologies for enhancing tissue paper formats. According to FMI’s report, increasing focus on strength, printing and embossing quality, and production cost-effectiveness of tissue paper is contributing to the build-up of tissue paper converting machines market through 2027.

In 2018, Gambini launched AirMill, the innovative technology that enhances the embossing technology and transformed the conventional tissue paper into increasing volume and good absorbency without compromising its tensile strength. Consumer proclivity for soft and high absorption quality tissue paper, combined with good strength and compact format, will also continue to provide a fillip to the sales of tissue paper converting machines in 2019 and beyond.

Companies Investing Heavily in Capacity Expansion of Tissue Paper Products

As per FMI analysis, the consumption of tissue paper in last three years has rapidly increased owing to the growing concern around hygiene maintenance. As tissue paper is used for one time only, it helps to prevent chronic disease spread. This creates a huge opportunity for tissue paper key players. The tissue paper manufacturers have started investing in capacity expansion and quality management.

On 27 November 2018, Cascade Inc. invested US$ 58 million to modernize tissue converting capacity at its Wagram, NC plant.

In 2018, Metsa Tissue, replaced its old machines with an increased capacity machine having production capacity of 10,000 Tones. In order to deal with the growing demand of tissue paper in West European region, the company started new away-from-home, converting lines at its Germany plant.

Implementation of Hybrid Technology in Industries Creating New Opportunities

In order to deal with market competition, key players are laying maximum focus on developing innovative and integrated technologies of tissue paper converting machines. In 2018, Gambini S.p.A. one of the leading manufacturers of converting machineries, introduced Gambini for You (G4U) – Pilot Line along with the strategic partner AirMil. This consists of a pilot line from the unwinders to the log saw with the format 2.8m and speed up to 550 m/min. Moreover, Fabio Perini S.p.A. recently launched MyPerini, a complete range of converting and packaging line for tissue papers.

Toilet Roll Converting Machine Lines Gaining More Traction

As per FMI’s study, the demand for toilet roll converting line is dominating the global market of tissue paper converting machines. The key players can skip the use of rewinding of logs using advanced toilet tissue paper converting lines. It is witness that the demand for toilet tissue paper is growing significantly in Asia Pacific and North American regions. As per the report, the global sales of toilet roll converting machines poised to reach ~2 thousand units in 2019. Following this, the demand for kitchen roll converting machines is estimated to shoot up by the end of 2027, as the European consumers have a higher demand for kitchen tissue paper in consumer and hospitality sectors.

The modern converting machines maintains the embossing and printing quality during tissue paper formatting. The sales of folded tissue paper converting machine lines will continue to remain less, reveals the FMI study. Owing to an increasing preference of pocket tissue papers, the demand for paper napkin converting machines is expected to be bearish during 2019-2027. The market share for standalone machines will remain constant due to increasing preference of integrated technology based machineries.

