Frankfurt Airport: No more Face Covering in Terminals

From Saturday, April 2, the mandate to wear face coverings in Frankfurt Airport’s passenger terminals will be removed, in line with the respective ordinance of the State of Hesse.

Despite the mask mandate being lifted, Fraport, the company that operates Frankfurt Airport (FRA), strongly encourages passengers and visitors to continue wear face coverings when at FRA. In particular, face masks are recommended in those areas where social distancing is not always possible. These areas include the check-in desks, passenger screening points, the departure gates, baggage claim. To best protect yourself and others from Covid-19, face coverings should also be worn on passenger busses and when using the Sky Line shuttle between Terminals 1 and 2.

