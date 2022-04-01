News to share | Interview Requests | Press-Releases -click here-
Frankfurt Airport: No more Face Covering in Terminals
Fraport encourages to continue wearing face masks in the terminals and airport shops, as well as on passenger busses and the Sky Line shuttle

Frankfurt Airport

From Saturday, April 2, the mandate to wear face coverings in Frankfurt Airport’s passenger terminals will be removed, in line with the respective ordinance of the State of Hesse.

Despite the mask mandate being lifted, Fraport, the that operates Frankfurt Airport (FRA), strongly encourages passengers and visitors to continue wear face coverings when at FRA. In particular, face masks are recommended in those areas where social distancing is not always possible. These areas include the check-in desks, passenger screening points, the departure gates, baggage claim. To best protect yourself and others from Covid-19, face coverings should also be worn on passenger busses and when using the Sky Line shuttle between Terminals 1 and 2.

Passengers and visitors can find more information about the wide range of services at Frankfurt Airport on the airport website, at the Service Shop, and via Frankfurt Airport’s social media channels on FacebookInstagramTwitter, and YouTube.

