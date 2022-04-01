Statement on Passing of GVB Board Vice Chairman Paul Shimizu

Guam Visitors Bureau (GVB) Board of Directors Chairman Milton Morinaga and President & CEO Carl T.C. Gutierrez issue the following statements on the passing of GVB Board Vice Chairman Paul Shimizu:

“We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of GVB Board Vice Chairman Paul Shimizu,” said GVB Board Chairman Morinaga. “We appreciated his leadership and will greatly miss his presence. On behalf of the GVB board, management, and staff, we thank him for his service to the tourism industry and to our island.”

“Paul is family.”

“He and my wife, former First Lady Geri Gutierrez, are second cousins, and his wife Jeni is also my niece,” said GVB President & CEO Gutierrez. “He was one of the kindest men you would ever meet and a talented pioneer in the sports and business communities on-island. He had a heart of gold that passionately supported music, athletes, and our tourism industry. His untimely passing is felt by us all. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Jeni and the kids. May he rest in peace.”

