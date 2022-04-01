Methyl Cyclohexane Market 2017 by Global Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Industry Size and Forecast to 2027

Methyl Cyclohexane Market: Introduction

An organic compound methyl cyclohexane falls in the category of saturated hydrocarbon having chemical formula CH 3 C 6 H 11 . In terms of physical appearance methyl cyclohexane is in liquid form with no color and has faint odor. On lab and commercial level, toluene undergoes the hydrogenation reaction to form methyl cyclohexane compound. The methyl cyclohexane is chemically stable and shows nontoxic properties and also shows more eco-friendly characteristics then toluene. Many hazardous solvents such as tri-chloro ethane and toluene are used in different industries, but now these solvents are replaced by methyl cyclohexane in numerous applications. Methyl cyclohexane commercially available in terms of purity, i.e., the compounds having purity greater than 99% and the compounds having purity between 98% and 99%. Based on purity, the methyl cyclohexane is adopted in different applications.

Methyl cyclohexane is also available globally in terms of grade, i.e., industrial and non-industrial grades. Industrial grade is generally used in the application such as fuels and their additives, adhesives & sealants, functional fluids to name a few. On the other hand, non-industrial grade is used in the consumer product segments such as rubber, plastic products. Methyl cyclohexane on very large scale consumes as dye solvent in the manufacturing of optical discs, solvents in the formulation of inks, paints and coatings. In the adhesive industry the cyclohexane is referred as a green solvent. Numerous other applications where methyl cyclohexane finds adoption and consumption in large scale are nylon production, rubber manufacturing, and laboratory chemicals to name a few.

Methyl Cyclohexane Market: Drivers and Restraints

The market for methyl cyclohexane is showing a positive growth in the past few years and the same roadmap is expected to follow in the near future for 8 to 10 years. There are numerous factors for the increase in the adoption of methyl cyclohexane across the globe. One of the key factors for the increase in consumption of methyl cyclohexane is its numerous properties that help them to substitute the solvents, such as tri-chloro ethane and toluene in different applications. The growth in global population and rising disposable income enables the growth in numerous number of industries, such as automotive, consumer goods, electronics and many more.

Different products synthesize through methyl cyclohexane such as rubber, plastics are one of the integral parts of the aforementioned industries. So the upsurge in demand of consumer electronics, automobiles application is likely to fuel the methyl cyclohexane market in the near future. Also, the consumption of adhesives and sealants increases rigorously in the packaging paper and construction industries, which further increases the demand for methyl cyclohexane. Furthermore, numerous manufactures that are previously manufacturing solvent based on toluene shifted their process for solvent manufacturing based on methyl cyclohexane in order to reap the benefits. However, there are some restraining factor that act as a stumbling block in the adoption of methyl cyclohexane, such as some characteristics of methyl cyclohexane that makes it hazardous to environment and health. It is also responsible for creating petrochemical smog and further creates air pollution. Methyl cyclohexane does not mix with the soil but mixes well with the underground water, which is vulnerable for the aquatic life.

Methyl Cyclohexane Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific is one of the key regions that is likely to expand rapidly during the forecast period due to rapid growth in demand for consumer goods, automobile and adhesives within the region. Rapid infrastructural and industrial development in countries such as China and India leads to increase in industrial usage of methyl cyclohexane. Developing regions such as NA and Europe show considerable amount of consumption of methyl cyclohexane in numerous applications and are forecasted to grow at a steady rate. Emerging regions such as LA and the MEA provide growth opportunities for manufactures owning to expansion of end-use industries and forecasted to grow at a healthy CAGR.

Methyl Cyclohexane Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global methyl cyclohexane market identified across the value chain include:

Chevron Phillips Chemical

TASCO Group

Huntsman

Changyi Daan Fine Chemical

Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Group

Jubang Chemical

Baling Huaxing

Dechang Chemical

Luyuan Chemical

Total Sa

Sankyo Chemical

Maruzen Petrochemical

Changde Chemical

Methyl Cyclohexane Market: Segmentation

On the basis of Grade, the methyl cyclohexane market can be segmented as:

Industrial Grade

Non-Industrial Grade

On the basis of purity, the methyl cyclohexane market can be segmented as:

Purity > 99%

Purity (98%-99%)

On the basis of Application, the methyl cyclohexane market can be segmented as:

Rubber

Coating

Organic Synthesis

Adhesives & Sealants

Plastic products

Chromatographic Analysis

Others

