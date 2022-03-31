Skal New Orleans Raises $5,000 for Ukrainian Refugees

Skal International New Orleans, part of the only worldwide professional organization promoting global Tourism and friendship, uniting all sectors of the Tourism industry, has raised $5,000 for Ukrainian refugees. During its March 21, 2022, meeting at the Jack Rose Restaurant in the Pontchartrain Hotel, the 100 member local organization held a raffle with 100% of the funds going to the Ukrainian Refugee Fund established by Skal International.

This is the second fundraiser that the New Orleans chapter of Skal has had in the past three months. At the December Holiday Auction Celebration, the Skall chapter raised $8,916 ($1,000 of that was contributed by Skal International Boston) with the funds going to the Louisiana Hospitality Foundation.

“Skal International New Orleans members have always put others first and have always stepped up to the plate to when asked,” commented Shelley Pigeon, President Skal International New Orleans.

What does SKAL mean?

The word is a greeting toast from Europe. Each letter signifies something special about our organization:

S – Sharing our special tourism talents with others

K – Knowledge our members have of the tourism industry

A – Aid we provide to others

L – Leadership — as all members are leaders

About Skal International

Founded in 1934, Skål International is the only professional organization promoting global Tourism and friendship, uniting all sectors of the Tourism industry

Its more than 12,100 members, entailing of industry’s Managers and Executives, meet at local, regional, national and international levels to do business among friends throughout more than 317 Skål Clubs along 103 countries.

About Skal International New Orleans

Skal New Orleans was founded in 1950 and has become a leader in the hospitality industry with 100 members consisting of the top executives in the industry. The organization meets the third Monday of each month except for July and August.