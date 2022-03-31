Top Italian Tour Operators Experience Beautiful Seychelles

Reinforcing efforts on the Italian market, the Tourism Seychelles office in Italy organized two familiarization trips for several top Italian tour operators in March.

A seduction operation that brought two groups of agents to Seychelles to re-discover the destination, post-pandemic. The project was executed with the strong partnership of Ethiopian Airlines and Etihad Airways, two airlines offering connectivity services from Italy to Seychelles and a few local hoteliers who hosted the Italian partners.

During the trips, the Italian trade partners had the opportunity to see the various properties, sites including the new products and experiences in the destination to be able to fully understand what Seychelles has to offer to their clients.

The first group included 8 agents, who were accompanied by Ms. Loredana Frisella, an Ethiopian Airlines representative working with Tourism Seychelles for the project, who departed from Milan Malpensa and Rome Fiumicino aboard the ultra-modern and eco-sustainable aircraft, Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

Restarting all tourism activities in the safest possible way.

The tour was organized in collaboration with Ethiopian Airlines and hotel partners Savoy Seychelles Resort & Spa on Mahé, La Digue Island Lodge on La Digue and Acajou Best Resort on Praslin, hosted the first group of participants while their itinerary included sites and attractions on the 3 main islands.

The second group saw the participation of eight Product Managers was organized in collaboration with airline partner Etihad Airways. Accompanied by Mrs. Danielle Di Gianvito, the Tourism Seychelles Marketing Representative based in Italy and Ms. Antonella Cataldi, Country Manager of Etihad Airways Italy, the group had an interesting 6-day trip on Mahé and Praslin.

Speaking about the successful event, Mrs. Di Gianvito mentioned that the operation was to show the Italian trade partners that the destination has restarted all tourism activities in the safest possible way to boost arrivals from Italy, which shows excellent signs of recovery since the lifting of the travel restrictions.

“We are very pleased with these collaborations that make Seychelles easily accessible to Italians. We are confident in the strong growth in the presence of Italian tourists in this corner of paradise. Educational trips remain the most powerful tool to truly show the beauty of Seychelles and to boost the confidence of the trade-in selling the destination,” said Mrs. Di Gianvito.

While in Seychelles, partners had the opportunity to enjoy some of the most luxurious hotels including Mango House, Fisherman’s Cove Resort, Constance Lemuria Seychelles Resort, Paradise Sun Resort, Constance Ephelia Seychelles Resort.