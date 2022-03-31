Fluorescent Pigment Market Outlook 2017 Pricing Strategy, Industry Latest News, Top Company Analysis, Research Report Analysis and Share by Forecast 2027

Fluorescent pigments are generally referred to pigments that are capable to absorb both the types of visible and non-visible electromagnetic waves and radiations and further to discharge them rapidly as energy of expected or desired wavelength. These pigments also shine in a highly specific color when light of expected wavelength is discharged on it. On the commercial scale, the consumption of fluorescent pigment has been witnessed in numerous number of applications, such as formulation of paint and coating solution, inks, and textiles to name a few. Commercially, there are two types of fluorescent pigments used in the market, i.e., organic and inorganic, which synthesis from different sources. Organic fluorescent pigment type is synthesized through natural and synthetic raw materials, on the other hand, inorganic fluorescent pigments are synthesized through mixing of different metal oxides. Both the types are commercially available in powder and dispersion form, tailor-made according to the end-user industry needs. Most of the fluorescent pigments are capable to withstand in the demanding applications through its notable attributes such as able to withstand with bad climate conditions, high temperature, resistance against heat and different chemicals. These attributes help the adoption of these fluorescent pigments in different applications. Likewise, these fluorescent pigments find its adoption even in the automotive industry as a colorant for engineering plastics.

Fluorescent Pigment Market: Dynamics

The worldwide market of the fluorescent pigment industry has witnessed a noticeable growth in the past and the same roadmap is expected to be followed in the coming 8–10 years. The key drivers for the fluorescent pigment market comprise the increasing paints and coatings market & its application in different end-use industries, speedy growth in urbanization, construction industry, textile industry, plastics and building material industry. Furthermore, the global fluorescent pigment manufacturers are focusing on using significant amount of colorants, functional pigments and extenders in order to formulate the pigment that can be adopted by the wide range of industries. The demand for fluorescent pigments is expected to be high in the emerging countries, such as India and China. These fluorescent pigments are also used in the automotive segment owing to its durable properties. The automotive industry in developing countries alongside with the coatings and plastic industry are prospering at a great pace, especially in emerging economies such as India and China, owing to which the consumption of fluorescent pigments is expected to increase in these countries. However, the adverse & negative environmental effects of fluorescent pigments can be an adoption barrier for its market globally.

Fluorescent Pigment Market: Regional Outlook

The global fluorescent pigment market is segmented into the seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). As of 2016, the consumption and sale of the fluorescent pigment is high in Asia Pacific, especially in China and India, due to the expansion of applications, such as paint and coatings, inks, textile, pulp and paper to name a few . These two countries are expanding its production base for fluorescent pigments in order to cater the demand of end-use industries and also maintaining the supply chain. The demand for fluorescent pigments is showing downward trend in developing countries such as Japan, NA and European countries due to strict environmental norms. Furthermore, countries in MEA and LA are also expected to show a noticeable consumption rate of fluorescent pigments in the near future.

Fluorescent Pigment Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global fluorescent pigment market identified across the value chain include:

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

The report covers exhaust analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Fluorescent Pigment Market: Segmentation

On the basis of state, the fluorescent pigment market can be segmented as:

On the basis of product type, the fluorescent pigment market can be segmented as:

On the basis of application, the fluorescent pigment market can be segmented as:

Paint & coatings

Inks

Plastic

Textiles

Construction

Others

Report Highlights: