Uganda Tourism launches its new brand in UAE
Tony Ofungi - eTN Uganda
Uganda
Destination brand Explore Uganda, The Pearl of Africa was launched as part of a tourism and media launch event held at the Sheraton Jumeriah Beach Resort in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

On March 30, 2022, Uganda Board (UTB), the government of Uganda’s destination arm launched its new destination brand Explore Uganda, The Pearl of Africa, as part of a tourism and media launch event held at the Sheraton Jumeriah Beach Resort in Dubai, United Arab Emirates – a leading cultural, and financial center of the world.

The launch is a follow-up of the initiatives of His Excellency – President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni at the start of the Dubai Expo in October 2021.

The launch was presided over by Hon. Tom Butime – Uganda’s Cabinet Minister for Tourism, resulted in the United Arab Emirates becoming the first international market to experience the launch of Uganda’s new destination brand.

The United Arab Emirates and the other Gulf States are part of the emerging tourism source markets for destination Uganda.

The open-air evening was graced by over 90 key industry stakeholders, professionals, media, and travel bloggers from the United Arab Emirates and GCC countries, to learn more about the uniqueness of the destination Uganda.

Uganda’s Ambassador to the UAE – H.E. Zaake Wanume Kibedi, Members of Parliament on the Committee on Tourism, Trade and Industry led by Hon. Awor Betty Engola (Woman MP, Apac District), Tourism Ministry Permanent Secretary – Mrs. Doreen Katusiime, Aviareps Middle East (UTB’s representatives in UAE) also attended the event.

