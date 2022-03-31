Coalescing Agents Market Size 2017 Global Key Findings, Industry Demand, Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles, Future Prospects and Forecasts to 2027

Coalescing Agents Market: Introduction

Coalescence is an integral part of the process of film formation in dispersion paints that includes and permits fusion, contact of the adjacent-located polymeric dispersion particles. Coalescing agents are generally used for optimizing the film formation mechanism of the polymeric binder particles. Coalescing agents generally decrease the formation temperature and as a result, optimize film consistency, appearance and properties. Furthermore, coalescing agents are used to reduce the polymer particle surface area and also reduce the repulsive forces between the polymer particles during the diluent evaporation process. Appropriate formation of film is an important part to imparting the corrosion resistance ability, low porosity and other numerous required attributes that are requisite in superior coatings. Previously, water-borne coatings have adopted numerous solvents as a coalescing aid to appropriately distribute the hydrophobic latex molecules.

Eliminating these supports is somehow probable but often the outcomes in the formation of the final film formation is soft, so in order to attain the requisite performance harder latexes have been formulated. These need a coalescing agent to unstiffen the whole system to be adequate to create a constant film throughout the drying mechanism. In high-end applications where the process has been taken out in a HPHT (high pressure and high temperature environment) environment there is a need of high performance coatings that can withstand high temperatures for a long term. Coalescing agent enables better mechanical properties, corrosion resistance, film impermeability, film appearance and resistance against harmful chemicals, these properties help the adoption of coatings in numerous number of applications and end-user industries. Coalescing agent can be added during the letdown stage of coating formulation and generally used in water-borne coatings.

Coalescing Agents Market: Dynamics

The key factors driving the development of the global coalescing agents market are the expansion of end-use industries across the globe and the increase in demand for high performance coatings in these end-use industries. Also, strict government guidelines & regulations prohibiting the use of conventional solvents and additives that are toxic and non-environmental friendly in nature. Increasing awareness among the manufacturers for the usage of eco-friendly coalescing agents will further fuel the coalescing market. In order to provide enhanced properties to the coating formulation the manufacturers present in the value chain have increased the consumption of coalescing agents in their coating formulations. However, the cost of formulation of non-VOC content coalescing is relatively high, which dents the market growth in the future. Rising raw material prices for the formulation of coalescing agent acts as an adoption barrier. Furthermore, lack of attentiveness regarding the ill effects created by the coalescing agent may further restrain the market growth.

One of the key trends observed in the global coalescing market is that the major manufacturers are focusing on increasing the efficacy & demanding properties such as better abrasion & heat resistance, zero-VOC content in their coalescing agent without increase in price in order to gain competitive advantage.

Coalescing Agents Market: Regional Outlook

The global coalescing agents is forecasted to dominate by Asia Pacific in terms of production and consumption. The region has witnessed an upsurge in the demand for coalescing agents owing to the rapid growth of new product development and capacity expansion. Likewise, intensification in end-use industries is also projected to have progressive impact on the Asia Pacific coalescing agents market. Developed regions such as NA and Europe are also expected to show substantial demand for low VOC coalescing agents due to the rigorous regulations barring the use of commercial coalescing agents. Other developing regions such as Latin America and the MEA have shown a reasonable demand for coalescing agents when compared to other regions. Japan is also likely to continue to be a beneficial region for the sale of coalescing agents.

Coalescing Agents Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global coalescing agents market identified across the value chain include:

AkzoNobel N.V.

BASF SE

DuPont Performance chemicals

Chiping Huahao Chemical

Evonik Industries AG

Henkel

Dow Chemical Company

Stepan Company

Huntsman Corporation

Eastman Chemical Company

Coalescing Agents Market: Segmentation

On the basis of type, the coalescing agents market can be segmented as:

Hydrophobic coalescing agents

Hydrophilic coalescing agents

Water Soluble

Partially Water Soluble

On the basis of Application, the coalescing agents market can be segmented as:

Adhesives

Sealants

Paints

Inks

Coatings

Others(Cosmetic Ingredient, Metal Working Fluids)

On the basis of Application, the coalescing agents market can be segmented as:

Construction

Marine

Automotive

Personal care & pharmaceuticals

Others

