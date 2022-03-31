New Innovative Blood Diagnostic Test for Bipolar Disorder

ALCEDIAG announced the launch of the EDIT-B Consortium, supported by the European Institute of Innovation and Technology for Health (EIT Health). This newly formed European public-private partnership aims at advancing precision psychiatry by introducing biology into clinical routine.

Around 300M people in the world are affected by depression. Studies show that up to 40% of them may be misdiagnosed and potentially bipolar. As a result, diagnosis is often delayed by an average of 7.5 years, worsening patients’ mental and physical conditions as well as their loved ones’ quality of life.

The EDIT-B Consortium aims to solve this diagnostic challenge by using specific RNA editing based biomarkers and artificial intelligence to validate and commercialize an accurate, reliable, and quick blood test to diagnose bipolar disorder.

The Consortium brings together prominent members from across Europe who will be working over the next three years to achieve this goal: Alcediag, Alcen, Capital Region of Denmark, Fundació Clinic per la Recerca Biomèdica, Fundació Sant Joan de Déu, GHU Paris Psychiatrie & Neurosciences, Hospital Clínic de Barcelona, Parc Sanitari Sant Joan de Déu, ProductLife Group and Synlab. With a total budget of € 5.2 million, EDIT-B is co-funded by the EIT Health (€ 2.5M) and the partners.

“This project will accurately separate bipolar disorder from unipolar disorder. This distinction is extremely important clinically, because the treatments are different. EDIT-B Consortium gathers all relevant expertise and as the principal investigator in the clinical trial, I hope we will be able to validate a test that will improve the lives of many people living with bipolar disorder”, says Prof. Eduard Vieta from the Hospital Clínic de Barcelona.

SYNLAB is the first diagnostic service provider in Europe, present in 36 countries in 4 continents and committed to developing high value solutions for patients focusing on medical excellence and customer centricity.

Maurizio Ferrari, SYNLAB Italy Chief Medical Officer says: “innovation in healthcare is a key pillar for the customer centricity and we are very proud to be part of this European research project that really may help patients with psychiatric disorders.”

“I am proud to see that the EDIT-B consortium led by our partner Alcediag – a subsidiary of Alcen – will tackle the challenge of improving the diagnosis of bipolar disorder. In doing so, they support EIT Health main mission which is to help citizens live healthier and longer lives and at the same time put the spotlight on mental health which is key to the proper care management and wellbeing of our communities,” adds Jean Marc Bourez, interim CEO of EIT Health.

“On this World Bipolar Day, Alcediag team is happy to announce its contribution to solving the bipolar disorder diagnostic issue. We are proud and grateful to our partners and the EIT Health for this opportunity to advance science while having a positive impact on people’s lives”, said Alexandra Prieux, CEO of Alcediag.