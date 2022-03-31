New Data on Treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease

Halia Therapeutics presented data today on its NLRP3 inhibitor program at today’s 10th Annual Neurodegenerative Drug Development Summit.

Dr. David J. Bearss, President, and CEO of Halia Therapeutics, highlighted results demonstrating how using an allosteric targeting approach to a component of the NLRP3 complex enabled the design of a new class of compounds that target both NLRP3 activation and function. These small molecule therapeutics have the potential to target many systemic inflammatory and neurological disease indications. Dr. Bearss’ presentation was entitled, “Targeting the NLRP3 Inflammasome for the Treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease.” The Summit was held at Boston Park Plaza, Boston, Massachusetts, from March 28 through 30, 2022.

“The data and strategy presented today represent a new paradigm for targeting NLRP3. We are very excited about discovering allosteric modulators of the NLRP3 inflammasome, and we are progressing multiple programs toward the clinic using this targeting strategy,” said Jared Bearss, Halia’s COO. “The ability to both inhibit the assembly and promote the disassembly of the NLRP3 inflammasome complex represents a significant opportunity to provide new therapeutics for patients suffering from neurological and inflammatory diseases.”