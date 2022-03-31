Foodies can win a taste of the Kentucky Derby

Churchill Downs Racetrack today announced the official menu of the 148th Kentucky Derby presented by Woodford Reserve. Additionally, for the first time, Churchill Downs is off to the races to give lucky fans the ultimate kit to indulge in Kentucky Derby flavors and enjoy race day favorites from home.

Each year, the official menu offers racetrack attendees traditional, yet modern, Kentucky flavors through a selection of carefully curated dishes, turning The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports® into a notable culinary moment. This year’s official menu will be served to more than 300,000 spectators across the Kentucky Oaks on Friday, May 6, and the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 7.

“When creating this year’s official on-site menu, I felt inspiration from the historical flavors rooted in the culture of Derby Day,” said Chef Kenneth Hardiman. “Beyond the gates of the racetrack, I hope fans across the country can take these dishes to inspire their own at-home spreads.”

Coinciding with the menu, the all-new “Kentucky Derby At Your Door” sweepstakes is a nationwide catering giveaway, where fans can enter for a chance to win a catered Derby spread and entertaining essentials to throw an at-home celebration. Combining a selection of Southern staples inspired by Kentucky Derby classics with official branded glassware and accessories, this limited-time giveaway will allow three lucky winners to easily immerse in the culinary traditions of Kentucky Derby with friends and family.

Fans may enter the sweepstakes now through April 26, and winners will be chosen at random and notified by email. To enter for a chance to win please visit www.kentuckyderby.com/derbyatyourdoor.

The Official Kentucky Derby 148 Menu

Lemon Green Bean Salad

Red onion, goat cheese, lemon herb vinaigrette

Charred Broccoli Salad

Cranberry, almond, apple cider vinaigrette

Kale Carrot Salad

Garbanzo beans, cucumber, tomato ginger dressing

Kentucky Bibb Salad

Pear, roasted walnut, basil buttermilk dressing

Bourbon Sweet Potato Casserole

Spiced pecan

Pimento Cheese Creamed Spinach

Butternut Squash, Baby Kale & Farro Risotto

Seared Chicken Breast

Pancetta, Vidalia® Onion and fennel cream

Braised Short Rib

Vidalia® Onion demi-glace

Chef’s Selection of Afternoon Snacks

Pimento cheese, Benedictine, Flat Bread Crackers and Charcuterie Presentation

Gourmet Dessert Display